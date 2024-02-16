RTÜK probes 'Love Island'

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) has announced that it is conducting an investigation into the new program "Love Island" by GAİN, whose trailer has been released on social media platforms.

RTÜK President Ebubekir Şahin, in a statement on X, said, "We would like the public to know that RTÜK, which does not allow any production that is incompatible with our social and cultural values, closely monitors the issue."

“The trailer was released without approval”

Şahin's statement is as follows:

"A preliminary investigation on the production named 'Love Island,' which has been discussed in some media outlets, including social media, has been conducted by our Supreme Council.

In the research conducted by the Presidency of the Supreme Council regarding the production claimed to be broadcast on a digital media platform, it was determined that the promotional trailer was not published by the relevant 'choose-and-watch' platform.

RTÜK has found that the program's trailer was released without approval from the producing company's own site, without the knowledge of the said digital broadcaster.

We emphasize to the public that RTÜK, which does not permit any production that is incompatible with our social and cultural values, is closely monitoring the issue." (HA/VK)