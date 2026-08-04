Prosecutors seek removal of Turkey's main opposition leader's immunity in 'bribery' probe

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has requested main opposition New (Yeni) Party leader Özgür Özel and MP Veli Ağbaba's parliamentary immunity be lifted as part of an investigation on allegations of aggravated bribery.

The office has submitted summaries of proceedings to the Justice Ministry. The ministry must forward them to parliament before lawmakers can vote on whether to remove the two MPs’ immunity and clear the way for prosecution.

Turkey’s lawmakers have immunity from prosecution while in office. Lifting it requires a simple majority in parliament and the ruling bloc holds enough seats.

Özel founded the New Party, now the main opposition, last month after leaving the Republican People’s Party (CHP) with 90 deputies.

Turkey’s main opposition party officially splits as Özel declares New Party

The split followed a court ruling in May that removed Özel as CHP leader. The court found that delegates were bribed in the 2013 leadership congress where Özel was elected the party chair to unseat the longtime leader Kılıçdaroğlu, who was reinstated following the ruling.

The case remains under appeal. Özel nevertheless formed the New Party and brought the majority of the CHP’s 135 deputies into the new group, making it parliament’s largest opposition party.

Court removes leadership of Turkey's main opposition party

The summary of proceedings targeting Özel comes amid a broader crackdown on Turkey’s main opposition movement since early 2025, which has seen dozens of mayors arrested, the opposition split, and several mayors switch to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling party.

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