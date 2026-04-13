Prisoner wrote 11 Kurdish books after entering prison illiterate

Hamit Adiman, who was detained in Mersin in 1994 and sentenced to life imprisonment by a now-defunct State Security Court, was released on Nov 8, 2024, after 30 years of incarceration.

Adiman, who was held in Mersin, Konya, Gaziantep, and Şakran prisons, described the 30-year period as an "area of knowledge and experience."

Adiman told Mezopotamya Agency (MA) that he could not read or write a single letter when he entered prison. He authored 11 books through studies conducted in his mother tongue.

"At the beginning, I could not even write my name, but now I have taken responsibility for the Kurdish language. For me, every Kurdish paragraph is resistance," Adiman said. "An honorable peace is possible through language, history, and a free life."

Adiman published works titled "Xeyalên Rîsandî," "Kervana Hesretê," "Rêwiyê Evînê," and "Awzemka Xemên Min."

Some of his books were banned on allegations of "terrorist propaganda." (AB/VK)