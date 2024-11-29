Police raid home of dismissed Esenyurt mayor’s deputy

Police have conducted a raid on the home of Osman Yalçın, the deputy of Ahmet Özer, the ousted mayor of İstanbul’s Esenyurt district and a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), who was arrested on Nov 1 on “terrorism” accusations. Özer’s deputies were also dismissed after his replacement with a government appointed trustee.

Today’s raid was also in connection with the same investigation but the police were not able to detain Yalçın as he was not at home. The prosecutor’s office issued an arrest warrant, and police confirmed that efforts were underway to locate him.

Esenyurt mayor replaced by trustee, says investigation ‘politically motivated’

The public prosecutor’s office later issued a statement providing details about the investigation. The statement highlighted that the investigation, which had already led to the arrest of Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization," also includes allegations of "funding a terrorist organization" during his time in office. It was noted that Yalçın is being investigated in connection with these same allegations.

The prosecutor’s note further revealed that the police had conducted searches at two addresses, in Beylikdüzü and Esenyurt, in an effort to locate Yalçın. However, they were unable to find him. Authorities confiscated his mobile phones and other digital materials found at his residence, and the search for him continues.

Yalçın, who had been responsible for several municipal departments including the Directorate of Public Works, Parks and Gardens, Licensing and Inspection, and the Municipal Police, was removed from his position following the appointment of a trustee to replace Özer. The ongoing investigation is said to involve allegations related to his activities during his tenure in these roles.

Following the appointment of Can Aksoy as the new trustee, Yalçın, along with fellow deputy mayors Oktay Kılıç and Murat Düzgün, was dismissed from his post. (VK)