TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 29 November 2024 13:22
 ~ Modified On: 29 November 2024 13:25
2 min Read

Police raid home of dismissed Esenyurt mayor’s deputy

Osman Yalçın was not at home at the time of the raid and efforts to locate him continue. He is sought as part of the same investigation that led to the arrest of Mayor Ahmet Özer.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Police raid home of dismissed Esenyurt mayor’s deputy

Police have conducted a raid on the home of Osman Yalçın, the deputy of Ahmet Özer, the ousted mayor of İstanbul’s Esenyurt district and a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), who was arrested on Nov 1 on “terrorism” accusations. Özer’s deputies were also dismissed after his replacement with a government appointed trustee.

Today’s raid was also in connection with the same investigation but the police were not able to detain Yalçın as he was not at home. The prosecutor’s office issued an arrest warrant, and police confirmed that efforts were underway to locate him.

Esenyurt mayor replaced by trustee, says investigation ‘politically motivated’
Esenyurt mayor replaced by trustee, says investigation ‘politically motivated’
31 October 2024

The public prosecutor’s office later issued a statement providing details about the investigation. The statement highlighted that the investigation, which had already led to the arrest of Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization," also includes allegations of "funding a terrorist organization" during his time in office. It was noted that Yalçın is being investigated in connection with these same allegations.

The prosecutor’s note further revealed that the police had conducted searches at two addresses, in Beylikdüzü and Esenyurt, in an effort to locate Yalçın. However, they were unable to find him. Authorities confiscated his mobile phones and other digital materials found at his residence, and the search for him continues.

Yalçın, who had been responsible for several municipal departments including the Directorate of Public Works, Parks and Gardens, Licensing and Inspection, and the Municipal Police, was removed from his position following the appointment of a trustee to replace Özer. The ongoing investigation is said to involve allegations related to his activities during his tenure in these roles.

Following the appointment of Can Aksoy as the new trustee, Yalçın, along with fellow deputy mayors Oktay Kılıç and Murat Düzgün, was dismissed from his post. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Opposition mayors removed from office trustees
related news
CHP leader visits ousted mayor in prison
Today 11:12
/haber/chp-leader-visits-ousted-mayor-in-prison-302287
Court rejects appeal of arrested Esenyurt mayor Ahmet Özer, trustee appointment upheld
7 November 2024
/haber/court-rejects-appeal-of-arrested-esenyurt-mayor-ahmet-ozer-trustee-appointment-upheld-301519
Erdoğan sues İstanbul’s İmamoğlu for 1 million liras over criticism of district mayor’s arrest
2 November 2024
/haber/erdogan-sues-istanbuls-imamoglu-for-1-million-liras-over-criticism-of-district-mayors-arrest-301359
İstanbul's Esenyurt district mayor remanded in custody in 'terror' investigation
30 October 2024
/haber/istanbul-s-esenyurt-district-mayor-remanded-in-custody-in-terror-investigation-301263
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
CHP leader visits ousted mayor in prison
Today 11:12
/haber/chp-leader-visits-ousted-mayor-in-prison-302287
Court rejects appeal of arrested Esenyurt mayor Ahmet Özer, trustee appointment upheld
7 November 2024
/haber/court-rejects-appeal-of-arrested-esenyurt-mayor-ahmet-ozer-trustee-appointment-upheld-301519
Erdoğan sues İstanbul’s İmamoğlu for 1 million liras over criticism of district mayor’s arrest
2 November 2024
/haber/erdogan-sues-istanbuls-imamoglu-for-1-million-liras-over-criticism-of-district-mayors-arrest-301359
İstanbul's Esenyurt district mayor remanded in custody in 'terror' investigation
30 October 2024
/haber/istanbul-s-esenyurt-district-mayor-remanded-in-custody-in-terror-investigation-301263
Back to Top