Date published: 5 April 2024 11:04
 ~ Modified On: 5 April 2024 11:34
1 min Read

Police break journalist's nose while covering Van election protests

Ferhat Sezgin was one of the four journalists who were detained while covering the protests in İstanbul.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Police break journalist's nose while covering Van election protests

A journalist had his nose broken by police while covering the protests in Esenyurt, İstanbul related to the controversy over the Van elections.

Ferhat Sezgin, a reporter for the Kurdish-focused Mezopotamya Agency (MA), was one of four journalists detained during the incidents. According to Sezgin's lawyer, police attempted to detain Sezgin using force, resulting in his nose being broken.

The other detained journalists include Müzeyyen Yüce from Artı Gerçek, Dilan Şimşek from Pir Haber Ajansı (PİRHA), and Sema Korkmaz from Yeni Yaşam.

The detention periods of the journalists, whose detention has been extended for 24 hours, are expected to be taken to court today.

Meanwhile, journalist Sezgin Kartal published footage taken by Ferhat Sezgin during the protests.

"In the camera I found on the ground belonged to Ferhat Sezgin, and these images came out of it," said Kartal, showing the violence inflicted by the police on Sezgin in the published video. (HA/VK)

