Police attempt to detain Amedspor player after confusing Senegal flag with PKK colors

Police attempted to detain Amedspor striker Mbaye Diagne on May 2 after he unfurled the Senegalese flag during celebrations for the Diyarbakır side’s promotion to the Süper Lig following a match against Iğdır FK.

Footage published by the local outlet Med Gündem shows security personnel and riot police surrounding Diagne as he posed with the flag. He has been a fan favorite and a key player for the club, completing the league as the top goalscorer.

The Senegalese flag consists of green, yellow, and red vertical stripes with a green star in the center, which the officers confused with the symbols of the now-dissolved Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

In the 29-second video, individuals, including an Amedspor board member, are heard shouting, "Chief, that is Senegal," and "It is his own flag," to stop the police from detaining the player:

Amedspor ve ligin gol kralı Mbaye Diagne, Iğdır’da maçın bitiş düdüğü ile ülkesi Senegal’in bayrağı ile poz vermek isterken, bayrağı yasadışı sanan Emniyet Müdürü ve korumaları müdahale etti. Amedspor yöneticisi Nihat Salmış araya girdi. pic.twitter.com/q7pmwleuFz — Ferit ASLAN (@aslanferit21) May 4, 2026

Iğdır Security Director Niyazi Turgay was seen at the scene during the scuffle. A person in the video also attempted to block cameras from filming the encounter.

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The Iğdır Security Directorate had shared images of Turgay inspecting security measures at the stadium before the match. In a social media post, the department stated that the police chief monitored the game from the stands to ensure the match took place in a safe environment.

Amedspor holds a distinct place in Turkey's football due to openly embracing its Kurdish identity, which has led to harassment during many matches.

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(VC/VK)