Özel to Bahçeli: 'Kurds are less equal in Turkey because of you'

The Chairperson of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, made statements on the political agenda during his party's parliamentary group meeting.

Özel noted that CHP Deputy Group Chairperson Ali Mahir Başarır and many CHP deputies are in Diyarbakır for the anniversary of death of the former President of the Diyarbakır Bar Association, Tahir Elçi, who was killed, and for the hearing scheduled for tomorrow (November 29), stating the following:

"They are dragging the Tahir Elçi case. The witnesses who should be heard are not being heard. We had already witnessed the intervention of a hand just minutes after the murder to obscure the evidence; we had seen everything. Until justice is established, until the Elçi family believes they have found justice, the fire burning in the heart of dear Türkan Elçi will certainly not go out. But until the solving of the murder brings relief to her, this trial does not sit well with us. We will follow it to the end."

"Justice Vigil in the Parliament"

CHP leader Özgür Özel spoke about the justice vigil they initiated in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) General Assembly following the refusal of the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation to implement the Constitutional Court's 'violation of rights' decision regarding Can Atalay and the subsequent criminal complaint against members of the Constitutional Court:

CHP leader: 'We are initiating action of not leaving the Parliament'

"We are holding a justice vigil. Why? Our country has been plunged into a constitutional crisis. It was later understood that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is behind this attempt to undermine the constitution. They used the Court of Cassation 3rd Criminal Chamber as a subcontractor, creating a crisis in the state and seeking grounds for a constitutional amendment. We clearly stated our stance on this matter. We won't fall for this game, but we are ready to sit down and talk about a real civil constitution that sees women, people with disabilities, youth, nature, and the environment, based on equality, and would receive 95-96% support. But if the AKP-MHP put the dish they cooked together in their kitchens under our noses, we won't be there."

CHP leader Özgür Özel reminded that an uninterrupted justice vigil has been held since November 9, and he announced that on November 30, when they finish parliamentary work, they would go to a three-day working camp in Antalya. Özel said, "On the evening of November 30, on the 21st day, at the 500th hour, CHP will conclude the justice vigil to defend the Constitution. Together, in a closed session, we will discus how we will multiply and popularize these actions and announce to the whole of Turkey."

"Raise the lowest pension to the minimum wage"

Özgür Özel, stating that "retirees are being tested with hunger," said that the minimum pension, which is currently 7,500 Turkish liras, should be raised to the minimum wage (11,402 Turkish liras). Özel mentioned that they will submit a legislative proposal to the parliament for this purpose.

Response to Bahçeli

CHP leader Özgür Özel also responded to the words of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who had said, "To say that our Kurdish-origin brothers are less equal is to openly falsify and to kill the truth. This baseless claim is entirely slander." Özgür Özel stated:

"A few days ago, while describing the People's Alliance's view of the Kurds, I made the following statement: In Turkey during this period, everyone is equal, but Kurds are less equal. Today, Devlet Bahçeli criticized this expression at the group meeting. He says, 'Didn't Kurds become prime ministers or presidents in the past?' Almost as if he is about to say, 'I have Kurdish neighbors, our relationship is good.' You need to stop saying these things. What I am saying is this, Mr. Bahçeli, in my hometown Manisa, our fellow citizens can go to the polls and elect an MHP mayor, receive his mandate, and carry out his duty. In your hometown of Osmaniye, they elected someone from the AKP, someone from the MHP, and they performed their duties. In Rize, Tayyip Bey's fellow citizens can choose the mayor they want, but in Diyarbakır, Batman, Van, and Mardin, Kurds elect mayors in a total of 54 cities and districts, but you appoint trustees at those municipalities to replace them. People from Manisa, Osmaniye, Rize are equal, but because of your practices, Kurds are less equal in Turkey, my brother."

Özel went on to describe how he sees it that different sections of the society are not treated equally. He said:

"Mr. Bahçeli, mosques are considered places of worship, but Alevi cemevis are not considered places of worship. Yes, you are right, Sunnis are equal, but because of this practice and many discriminations they face, Alevis are less equal in this country. Give an order tomorrow, and the Gray Wolves will go to Taksim. If Tayyip wants, Ottoman Hearts (Osmanlı Ocakları) will go there too, but on May Day, the trade unions cannot go to the streets. On March 8, women cannot go to Taksim. Saturday Mothers searching for their children cannot go to Taksim. Critical journalists, those writing news, cannot leave the prisons. In this country, those in power are equal, but because you are in a state of war with the opposition, they are less equal. What I'm saying this." (VC/PE)