NEWS
Date published: 9 November 2023 14:20
 ~ Modified On: 9 November 2023 17:09
2 min Read

CHP leader: 'We are initiating action of not leaving the Parliament'

"We are initiating the action of not leaving the Parliament to keep the judicial crisis and coup attempt on the agenda starting today," said CHP leader Özgür Özel.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Özgür Özel, the leader of CHP, shared the information that the Advisory Board meeting, expected to be called by the Speaker of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmuş at 17:00, will not take place. 

Özel, in a post on the social media platform X, stated, "In this situation, in accordance with the decision we made during yesterday's extraordinary group meeting, to keep the judicial crisis and coup attempt on the agenda, we are starting the action of not leaving the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) from today."

Özel:
CHP LEADER SAYS COURT OF CASSATION DECISION IS A CLASH BETWEEN WINGS OF GOVERNMENT
Özel: 'We have sworn not only for Atalay's freedom, but also to uphold the Constitution'
9 November 2023
Minister of Justice responds to CHP leader
Minister of Justice responds to CHP leader's call to 'resist'
9 November 2023

What happened?

While the reactions to the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation not complying with the Constitutional Court's decision on Can Atalay continue, CHP Chairman Özgür Özel had a meeting with TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş on this matter.

Özel said, "I requested the extraordinary convening of the Parliamentary Consultation Board regarding the judicial crisis and coup attempt. He stated that he would make such a call later in the day."

CHP Chairman stated on his social media account: "I had a phone conversation with Mr. Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and requested the extraordinary convening of the Parliamentary Consultation Board regarding the ongoing judicial crisis and coup attempt. He mentioned that he will make such a call later in the day after his scheduled programs with the Palestinian Delegation. I will personally attend the Consultation Board meeting under his presidency on behalf of our party." (AS/PE)

Erdoğan: 'Constitutional Court cannot underestimate step taken by Court of Cassation'
Today 12:00
Lawyers will march to the Court of Cassation
Today 09:39
