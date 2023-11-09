CHP leader: 'We are initiating action of not leaving the Parliament'

Özgür Özel, the leader of CHP, shared the information that the Advisory Board meeting, expected to be called by the Speaker of the Parliament, Numan Kurtulmuş at 17:00, will not take place.

Özel, in a post on the social media platform X, stated, "In this situation, in accordance with the decision we made during yesterday's extraordinary group meeting, to keep the judicial crisis and coup attempt on the agenda, we are starting the action of not leaving the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) from today."

What happened?

While the reactions to the 3rd Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation not complying with the Constitutional Court's decision on Can Atalay continue, CHP Chairman Özgür Özel had a meeting with TBMM President Numan Kurtulmuş on this matter.

Özel said, "I requested the extraordinary convening of the Parliamentary Consultation Board regarding the judicial crisis and coup attempt. He stated that he would make such a call later in the day."

CHP Chairman stated on his social media account: "I had a phone conversation with Mr. Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and requested the extraordinary convening of the Parliamentary Consultation Board regarding the ongoing judicial crisis and coup attempt. He mentioned that he will make such a call later in the day after his scheduled programs with the Palestinian Delegation. I will personally attend the Consultation Board meeting under his presidency on behalf of our party." (AS/PE)