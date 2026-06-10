Over 200 NGOs and rights groups raise concern over planned anti-LGBTI+ legislation

A total of 212 civil society and human rights organizations, including the IPS Communication Foundation / bianet, issued a joint statement regarding the anti-LGBTI+ regulations as part of the upcoming 12th Judicial Reform Package.

"Living a life of dignity, free from discrimination and violence, is a fundamental right for children, LGBTI+s, women, and all of us," the organizations stated. A summary of the statement:

The anti-LGBTI+ regulations planned to be introduced in the 10th Judicial Package in May 2025 and the 11th Judicial Package in Oct 2024, along with amendments to increase penalties for children driven into crime, were removed from the packages as a result of intense public backlash. According to information reflected in the press last week, regulations concerning LGBTI+s and children will once again be included in the draft of the 12th Judicial Package prepared by the Justice Ministry. Additionally, this package will include identity verification for social media use and regulations on divorce and alimony following the Constitutional Court's annulment decision that limited poverty alimony.

The attempt to pass regulations affecting the lives, rights, and existence of millions under the title of "judicial reform" through the omnibus law system and leaked texts demonstrates once again the extent to which democratic participation is blocked. While the 12th Judicial Package targets the rights of women, LGBTI+s, and children in particular, it institutionalizes digital surveillance pressure on the entire society. Although we do not have access to the draft proposal, which is stated to envision amendments to 19 separate laws, the following regulations threaten fundamental rights and freedoms according to information reflected in the press:

Regulations aimed at deterrence regarding children driven into crime are being aggravated.

The identity of LGBTI+s and their freedom of expression and association are criminalized through concepts such as "contrariness to innate biological sex and public morality." While the age to start the gender affirmation process is raised to 25, transgender people who have children are not allowed to start the process.

Immediately following the Constitutional Court decision targeting women's acquired right to alimony, a time limit is introduced for poverty alimony.

An identity verification obligation for accessing social media is introduced for everyone in Turkey.

Today, we call on all civil society and human rights organizations to raise their voices together against these regulations to become even more crowded against the 12th Judicial Package, which attempts to besiege our lives. We know from past experiences that as long as we defend our lives, our rights, and our struggle for human rights and equality, we can prevent the worsening legal regulations brought before us as a continuous threat.

We, the undersigned civil society and human rights organizations, reiterate our opposition to these regulations that threaten our fundamental rights and freedoms. Living a dignified life free from discrimination and violence is a fundamental right of children, LGBTI+s, women, and all of us.

We call on all members of parliament not to make legal changes that threaten the whole of society, and specifically LGBTI+s, women, and children, and to commit publicly to acting in accordance with Turkey's constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression and the prohibition of discrimination and equality, as well as its international human rights obligations. If these and similar proposals are officially submitted for a vote, we call on all members of parliament to resolutely reject them. As signatory organizations, we are determined to defend a life worthy of human dignity for everyone. We stand side by side against the 12th Judicial Package, we are strong together!