Report: Government revives draft bill criminalizing LGBTI+s

The government is working to introduce a bill that would criminalize LGBTI+ identities and expressions and restrict gender reassignment therapy, the pro-government daily Türkiye Gazetesi reported.

According to the report titled “Three years in prison for promoting LGBT! Harsh sanctions coming against deviant trends," published yesterday, the Justice Ministry has drafted the bill with the stated aim of “protect the institution of the family” and uphold “public morality.” It proposes amendments to the Turkish Civil Code and the Turkish Penal Code.

A similar bill was previously reported as part of a broader judicial reform package in late 2025 but was never introduced. The latest report contains similar provisions to those discussed in the earlier draft, including strict regulations targeting both individuals and advocacy groups.

Prison sentences

The draft law introduces criminal penalties for those who publicly promote, praise, or encourage behaviors deemed “contrary to public morality.” Offenders could face prison terms of one to three years, the report said.

The bill would also raise the minimum age for gender-affirming surgeries to 25. It would require individuals to seek court approval before undergoing such procedures. Performing unauthorized surgeries could carry prison sentences ranging from three to seven years, along with judicial fines. These penalties would be doubled if the procedures were carried out on minors or by unauthorized practitioners. Individuals who undergo surgeries in violation of these provisions could face one to three years in prison.

The draft also stipulates that in order to prove the medical necessity of a gender-affirming surgery, individuals must obtain an official medical board report. This report would only be issued following four separate psychiatric evaluations conducted at three-month intervals in a research and training hospital designated by the Health Ministry.

Additionally, same-sex couples who hold engagement or wedding ceremonies would be subject to imprisonment for between one year and six months to four years.

Response from LGBTI+ groups

Following the publication of the report, 15 LGBTI+ organizations released a joint statement condemning the proposed bill, Kaos GL reported.

The statement read, “The government is now aiming to push through with a separate law what it failed to accomplish through the judicial reform packages," referring to the earlier discussions.

“As LGBTI+ associations, in our joint statement regarding the removal of anti-LGBTI+ provisions from the 11th Judicial Package, we had warned that ‘this could be a postponement.’ Unfortunately, the reports circulated today confirm that warning.

"On the other hand, the ruling power is acting as if this law has already passed, through the judiciary and law enforcement. The closure order issued against the Genç LGBTI+ Association and the criminal case filed against its executives, the lawsuit against Defne Güzel, chair of the 17 May Association, the detention and arrest of LGBTI+ influencers through methods reminiscent of a witch hunt, and the fact that gender affirmation processes have practically come to a halt are just a few examples of these practices…

“Just as we did during the 10th and 11th Judicial Packages, we will resist any possible stand-alone hate law together, side by side, with all segments of society. We will defend our existence, our dignity, human rights, equality, freedom, and democracy against every attempt to punish our existence.”

