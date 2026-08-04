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DP: Date Published: 04.08.2026 21:59 4 August 2026 21:59
 ~  MO: Modified On: 05.08.2026 09:37 5 August 2026 09:37
Read Read:  3 minute

Opposition leader Özgür Özel faces losing immunity in 'bribery' probe

Özgür Özel, who founded the New Party after being ousted as the leader of the CHP by a court ruling, is now facing losing his parliamentary immunity.

BIA News Desk, ANKA

BIA News Desk, ANKA
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Opposition leader Özgür Özel faces losing immunity in 'bribery' probe
Özel signing his resignation from CHP before founding the New Party (ANKA)
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  • Opposition leader Özgür Özel was removed as CHP head in May after a court ruled delegates who elected him were bribed.

  • Prosecutors are investigating these claims, which could lead to Özel's prosecution if parliament lifts his immunity.

  • The ruling coalition holds enough seats to strip Özel of his status.

  • Özel recently founded the New Party, bringing a vast majority of CHP deputies with him.

  • The legal move comes amid a broader crackdown on the opposition that has seen dozens of mayors arrested and the main opposition movement split.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has requested main opposition New (Yeni) Party leader Özgür Özel and MP Veli Ağbaba's parliamentary immunity be lifted as part of an investigation on allegations of aggravated bribery.

The allegations concern the Republican People's Party's (CHP) 2023 party congress, where Özel was elected leader, ending Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s 14-year tenure, and the 2024 local elections, where the CHP emerged as the leading party under Özel.

In a written statement, the prosecutor's office alleged that Özel accepted bribes from then-Uşak Mayor Özkan Yalım “in exchange for committing an offense” related to the leadership election congress. It also accused him of taking bribes from Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek in return for allowing him to seek reelection in 2024.

MP Ağbaba was the intermediary in the alleged bribery process, according to the statement.

A court declared the congress in question null in May, removing Özel as the head of the CHP and reinstating Kılıçdaroğlu. While the case remains under appeal, Özel founded the New Party last month, bringing in 90 of the 135 CHP deputies. The New Party formally gained the main opposition status after it became the second-largest party represented in parliament.

Court removes leadership of Turkey's main opposition party
Court removes leadership of Turkey's main opposition party
21 May 2026
Turkey’s main opposition party officially splits as Özel declares New Party
Turkey’s main opposition party officially splits as Özel declares New Party
24 July 2026

What will happen now?

The prosecutor's office has submitted summaries of proceedings regarding Özel and Ağbaba to the Justice Ministry. The ministry must forward them to parliament before lawmakers can vote on whether to remove the two MPs’ immunity and clear the way for prosecution.

Turkey’s lawmakers have immunity from prosecution while in office. Lifting it requires a simple majority in parliament and the ruling bloc holds enough seats.

This legal action targeting Özel comes amid a broader crackdown on the opposition since early 2025, which has seen dozens of mayors arrested, the opposition movement split, and several mayors switch to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling party.

Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections
Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections
2 April 2026
A brief history of politician transfers in Turkey
A brief history of politician transfers in Turkey
19 September 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
CHP new party özgür özel
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