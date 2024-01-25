Online event: 'Self Regulation for Our Media'

An online event, organized by the South East European Network for Professionalization of the Media (SEENPM) and bianet among other partner organizations, is set to take place on Tuesday, January 30, focusing on the "Our Media" project.

Titled "Self-Regulation for Our Media," the online event will delve into the state of media self-regulation in the Western Balkans and Turkey. It aims to examine forecasts for this area, discuss exemplary cases, and map out existing challenges and needs.

The event will explore how current ethical standards and self-regulatory bodies function in terms of journalism standards, media independence, and public trust in the media. The findings and recommendations of the research will be shared during the discussion.

The online event, conducted in English, is scheduled to take place from 13:00 to 15:00 (Turkey time).

To register for the event on Zoom, click here.

For the event schedule, click here.

(VC/VK)