No action taken on electric pole that has 'killed hundreds of storks' in İstanbul

An electric pole in the Silivri district in the outskirts of İstanbul has been causing the deaths of storks and other migratory birds.

The pole in the Küçük Sinekli neighborhood, identified as number 220596, has caused the deaths of hundreds of birds since 2022, according to the Nature Association (Doğa Derneği).

Despite numerous complaints and demands for action, BEDAŞ, the company responsible for electricity distribution in İstanbul's European side, has yet to insulate the pole. The company is owned by Cengiz Holding and Kolin Holding, companies known for securing lucrative public contracts and having close ties with the government.

Complicating the process

Şafak Arslan, conservation program coordinator at Nature Association, told bianet that the electrical pole poses a serious threat along its line, with numerous locals and birdwatchers having contacted BEDAŞ via email, phone, and social media. However, the company has responded by requiring a formal petition submitted with a wet signature, a demand Arslan finds frustrating and unnecessary.

“This insulation work is something they are already obligated to do, and there's no reason to complicate the process,” he said. “Not everyone can easily submit a petition in person, and this attitude is truly disappointing. We’ve worked with many other electricity companies before, and they took our data seriously and initiated the insulation process. We've shared all this information on social media and our website. We've never encountered such a stance before.”

The Nature Association has formally submitted a petition to BEDAŞ, offering technical support if needed. Arslan mentioned that the insulation process would only take about two and a half hours and cost around 2,500 liras, or less than 75 US dollars, emphasizing that the solution is straightforward and should not have required such extensive attention.

“We’ve previously managed to insulate 10 to 15 poles in a day with other companies covering the costs themselves. The solution is simple, and the company could have turned this to their advantage by promoting the protection of such areas and encouraging the public to report similar issues. However, despite the significant social media attention this has garnered, no action has been taken,” Arslan added.

Arslan also noted that the bird migration season is still ongoing, with many birds passing through İstanbul. He stressed the urgency of insulating the poles before more stork deaths occur and mentioned that Doğa Derneği has also submitted a petition to the National Parks, the primary responsible authority, hoping that the insulation will proceed following official requests. (AA/EMK/VK)