Bursa district municipality joins forces with animal rights group for stray animal welfare

In a collaborative effort to address the welfare of stray animals, Nilüfer Municipality and One Paw For Eevery Home Association (HEPAD) signed a partnership protocol at the Nilüfer Municipality Public House on December 15.

The protocol, signed by Mayor Turgay Erdem and HEPAD's founder and president Emre Demir, focuses on effective sterilization initiatives. To delve into the details of the protocol, we spoke with Sanem Çetiner from Nilüfer Municipality's Veterinary Affairs Directorate and HEPAD President Emre Demir.

Sterilization

According to the protocol, HEPAD will facilitate the acquisition of the Ligasure device for Nilüfer Municipality, known for expediting the sterilization process and recovery. Additionally, HEPAD will ensure the sterilization of 1000 stray animals brought to the Nilüfer Municipality Animal Treatment Center. The agreement is valid for a three-year period.

Post-sterilization, HEPAD will oversee the accommodation and care of animals during their recovery period.

Çetiner highlighted that the treatment center has a capacity equal to 350 dogs, with extensive treatment areas covering seven acres. She emphasized the 20-day period required for the pre- and post-sterilization recovery, during which new dogs cannot be accepted for sterilization. Çetiner stated that by hosting animals during their treatment at their facility, HEPAD can contribute to increasing the number of sterilizations.

Regarding the device's functionality, Çetiner mentioned the municipality's goal of surpassing 1855 dog sterilizations in 2024.

"Spread more love for animals"

HEPAD President Demir expressed the organization's mission: "Our goal, as implied by the name of our association, is to provide every home with a paw, spread more love for animals, and offer a home to our friends living on the streets."

Demir shed light on the device to be acquired, stating, "With this device, the incision area becomes smaller, allowing for quicker recovery, and the risk during the sterilization operation is further reduced."

While acknowledging Nilüfer Municipality as one of the first three municipalities in Bursa actively conducting sterilizations, Demir pointed out that there are municipalities that do not perform sterilizations. These municipalities often leave animals in the areas covered by sterilizing municipalities.

Comprehensive approaches

Demir mentioned engaging with mayors of municipalities without veterinarians and sterilization programs, emphasizing the need for comprehensive approaches beyond sterilization for proper rehabilitation.

He emphasized, "Rehabilitation doesn't rely solely on sterilization. Before sterilization, if a dog is taken in under poor conditions, treated poorly, sterilized, and then returned to the same location, the dog's psychology is affected. They develop aggressive instincts, indicating that rehabilitation involves more than just sterilization."

In conclusion, the collaboration between Nilüfer Municipality and HEPAD marks a significant step forward in addressing the comprehensive welfare of stray animals, combining sterilization efforts with the commitment to long-term behavioral care. (AA/TY/VK)