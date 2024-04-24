MP questions legal basis for penalizing relatives sending money to prisoners

The prosecution of individuals for "financing terrorism" on the grounds of sending money to their relatives in prison on terrorism charges has been brought to the agenda of the parliament.

Newroz Uysal-Aslan, an MP from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, has submitted a parliamentary question to the justice minister, particularly citing a case where a 75-year-old woman received a prison sentence.

Hatice Yıldız was found guilty for sending money to her daughter and other prisoners for their needs at the prison canteen. She was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison for “financing terrorism.” Suffering from multiple health issues, Yıldız was taken from her home on a stretcher and transported to İstanbul’s Bakırköy Women's Prison.

75-year-old seriously ill woman arrested for sending money to imprisoned daughter

Uysal-Aslan detailed the necessity for prisoners to purchase items from the canteen, including newspapers, magazines, and televisions, radios, refrigerators, washing machines, and other essentials, which are not provided by the prison administration. The only way for prisoners to meet these needs is through funds sent by their families, guardians, or lawyers, she added.

The MP also pointed out the inadequacy of meals provided by the prison, forcing inmates to buy additional food from the canteen, especially those with dietary restrictions or health issues.

She further stated that the only way for prisoners to meet these needs is through funds sent by their families, guardians, or lawyers. However, these actions are being criminalized, with individuals being accused of "financing terrorism" and facing detention, trials, and sentences.

"Is the state postal service an accomplice?"

Uysal-Aslan asked Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç to clarify several points, including whether sending money to prisoners for their needs is a crime and whether any investigations have been launched against the state-controlled postal service PTT for facilitating and profiting from such transactions.

The deputy also questioned how those funds could be used to finance “terrorism” in an environment that is entirely under the prison administration's control and individuals under the state’s supervision. (AS/VK)