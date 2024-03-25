75-year-old seriously ill woman arrested for sending money to imprisoned daughter

A 75-year-old woman was arrested in İstanbul on charges of "providing financial support to terrorism" for sending money to her daughter, who is imprisoned on terrorism charges.

Hatice Yıldız, who was sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison after a three-year trial, was taken from her home yesterday by the police and transferred to Bakırköy Women's Closed Prison after her sentence was upheld by the appellate court.

Yıldız, who suffers from various health problems such as high blood pressure, eye issues, herniated disc, and spinal curvature, was carried out of her home on a stretcher. She was taken to the hospital before the prison.

Alper Yıldız, her son, expressed his outrage, stating that sending money to prisons is not considered a crime under Turkish law. He said, "Until now, sending money to prisons in Turkey has not been considered a crime according to the law. Sending money to prisons through PTT [Post and Telegraph Organization] is officially recognized, yet it's deemed illegal."

Yıldız noted that they will appeal to the Constitutional Court in response to the situation. (AD/VK)