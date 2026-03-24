MP files motion to investigate shale oil impacts in Diyarbakır

Serhat Eren, an MP from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, has submitted a motion to parliament to investigate the impacts of expanding shale oil and gas exploration activities in and around the southeastern province Diyarbakır.

Eren requested an examination of the environmental, social, economic, and health effects of these operations, as well as the identification of damages and the initiation of legal proceedings against those responsible.

Shale oil refers to petroleum trapped within the pores of rock formations. Unlike traditional oil deposits, it remains stuck within rock layers and does not flow easily.

Over 1 million decares of land affected

The motion stated that over 1 million decares of land are affected, including approximately 600,000 decares in Bismil and 450,000 decares in Çınar and Mazıdağı districts.

It noted that license periods were extended and new fields were opened in regions covering Batman, Mardin, Şırnak, and Siirt. The MP highlighted that nearly 350,000 decares of agricultural land were lost over the last 5 years.

In addition to the research motion, Eren directed parliamentary inquiries to the Health Ministry, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, and the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry.

Eren requested minister Murat Kurum to answer several key questions regarding the projects. "How many 'EIA not required' decisions have been issued for projects in and around Diyarbakır?" Eren asked.

He also questioned whether regular measurements of air, water, and soil quality are conducted in activity areas and if this data is shared with the public. Regarding waste management.

The MP further inquired about technical measures to prevent underground waste fluids containing heavy metals from mixing into the environment. He also asked how local residents are informed and included in decision-making processes, and whether a plan exists to rehabilitate ecosystems damaged by these activities. (TY/VK)