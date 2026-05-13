TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 13.05.2026 13:17 13 May 2026 13:17
 ~  MO: Modified On: 13.05.2026 13:18 13 May 2026 13:18
Read Read:  1 minute

Man sentenced to 15 months in prison for sexual assault of dog in İstanbul

Although lawyers requested that the defendant receive the maximum possible sentence, the court opted for a lower penalty.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Man sentenced to 15 months in prison for sexual assault of dog in İstanbul

An İstanbul court has sentenced a man to one year and three months in prison and a 600 day judicial fine for sexually assaulting a dog in the Pendik district.

The defendant, Cihat Koçhan, was convicted of kidnapping the dog, named Lucy, from the garden of her home in June 2025 and committing the assault.

During the third hearing of the case yesterday, a witness testified to seeing the incident from a balcony at around 5.00 am. The witness stated they clearly saw Koçhan assaulting Lucy in the garden in front of his residence and recorded the act.

The court concluded that the sexual assault had taken place based on the evidence presented. The judicial fine was set at 60,000 liras.

Although lawyers requested that the defendant receive the maximum possible sentence, the court opted for a lower penalty.

Sena Şengün, a lawyer from the İstanbul Bar Association Animal Rights Center, said the ruling was far from establishing justice. (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
animal rights
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top