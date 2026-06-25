Lawyers allege torture, sexual violence on Iranian prisoners in Hakkari

Three legal and human rights organizations in the eastern province of Hakkari have filed a criminal complaint following allegations that two Iranian migrants were subjected to systematic torture, abuse, and sexual violence by security forces after being detained at the border.

The Hakkari Bar Association, the Human Rights Association (İHD) Hakkari Branch, and the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD) Hakkari Branch held a joint press conference in front of the Hakkari Closed Prison to reveal the allegations regarding prisoners Salah Bimari and Resul Bimari.

According to the organizations, the two Iranian citizens had attempted to cross the border through frontier villages in the Şemdinli district to work as shepherds, after being denied entry at official gates due to war conditions in Iran. After being apprehended by military personnel in the border area, they were taken first to a border outpost and later transferred by civilian teams to a law enforcement building in central Şemdinli, where they were allegedly tortured.

The statement said the abuse resulted in severe wounds on various parts of their bodies, and two of Resul Bimari's teeth were broken. The groups reported receiving claims that the torture continued after the interrogation sessions, and that Resul Bimari was subjected to sexual violence.

Solitary confinement

Following their formal arrest, the two men were moved to the Hakkari Closed Prison, where they were placed in solitary confinement. The prison administration initially refused to accept the medical examination reports issued during law enforcement custody, prompting a transfer to a hospital for new forensic medical reports, the organizations noted.

The groups announced they filed a criminal complaint against those responsible and demanded immediate steps from judicial and administrative authorities.

"We demand that the prisoners be promptly examined physically and psychologically by independent medical delegations in accordance with the principles of the Istanbul Protocol, in an environment free from pressure by law enforcement or prison staff," the organizations stated.

The groups also urged the immediate suspension of the suspect personnel to ensure the integrity of the investigation, prevent the tampering of evidence, and protect the safety of the prisoners, while calling for an impartial and swift criminal investigation.