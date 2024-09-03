TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ENVIROMENT
Date published: 3 September 2024 16:16
 ~ Modified On: 3 September 2024 16:18
4 min Read

Lake Salda: Protection or commercialization?

While activists from the Salda Lake Protection Association view the inclusion of the lake in the "World's Top 100 Geological Heritage List" as a positive development, they remain concerned about the future of the lake.

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Lake Salda: Protection or commercialization?
Official web page for Lake Salda

Lake Salda in Turkey’s southwestern city of Burdur is known for its crystal-clear waters and white sands, dubbed as the “Maldives of Turkey.” These sands are essentially hydromagnesite formations containing magnesium minerals and are an important part of the lake ecosystem.

In particular, the “White Islands” area on the eastern shore of the lake was placed under protection in 2020 due to intense visitor pressure and entry to the area was banned. However, swimming is still allowed in other parts of the lake, making it challenging to protect the hydromagnesite formations and risking damage to the lake's ecosystem.

On Aug 29, Lake Salda was included in the “List of the World's 100 Most Important Geological Heritage Sites.” This was announced by Nizamettin Kazancı, deputy chair of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO and chair of the Association for the Protection of Geological Heritage, and was welcomed as a positive step for the preservation of the lake.

‘Full protection is a must’

Activists from the Lake Salda Protection Association told bianet that the new status is insufficient and that the lake needs comprehensive protection. They expressed concerns about the environmental degradation around the lake, fearing the increasing tourism pressure and commercialization of the area.

They stated that activities such as swimming in the lake, stepping on the white sands, and various ongoing projects around the lake pose threats to its natural structure. “The natural structure must be protected. If we say Lake Salda is a World Heritage Site, the waste pollution around the lake must be eliminated. The lake should be completely cleaned from the pollution (sweat, sunscreen, etc.) brought by people who enter the lake to cool off and swim.

“Cappadocia is also on the World Geological Heritage List, but it is the apple of the eye of tourism projects. They could carry out road works in Cappadocia as they wished. The same is true for Salda. The ecosystem of the lake has faced a new destruction of nature due to the hot asphalt works started on the shore of the lake in recent months.

“The lake has an important ecosystem not only for its crystal white sands but also for the endemic species it harbors. These include the endangered Alpinus splendens fish, which lives only in Lake Salda, and other endemic aquatic and terrestrial species. The presence of these species reveals how sensitive the lake's ecosystem is.

“In order to protect Lake Salda, it is necessary to implement an effective conservation strategy across the entire lake, not just closing certain areas to visitors. Unless a comprehensive approach is taken to protect the lake, this ecosystem will be in danger.”

The activists further said that they will closely monitor every stage of the process and continue to inform the public for the future of Lake Salda.

‘An glimpse of Mars’

In 2021, NASA's official Instagram account featured a photo of rocks visible underwater in Lake Salda. The post noted that while Mars' surface lacks a water feature like Lake Salda today, it is believed that a river and delta may have existed in Mars' Jezero Crater 3.5 billion years ago.

The post described the rocks along the shore of Lake Salda in Turkey as resembling a region on Mars that scientists believe looked similar billions of years ago. It added that scientists are studying microbial fossils on Earth, hoping to find traces of life on Mars from billions of years ago.

‘Being on the list means better protection’

Turkey's Lake Salda in Burdur and Nemrut Caldera in Bitlis were nominated for the list, which is announced every two years, launched by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) and supported by UNESCO. At the 37th World Geological Congress held in Busan, South Korea, it was announced that Turkey's Lake Salda was included in the list.

Nizamettin Kazancı, deputy chair of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO and President of the Association for the Protection of Geological Heritage, said, “Being on the list means better protection of Salda. Salda will be a tourism center in the coming years. Maximum attention should be paid to protection to meet expectations and for the sustainability of geotourism. It is also necessary to limit tourist pressure and manage it well.”

The Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) issued a statement emphasizing that remaining on prestigious lists recognized by international organizations such as UNESCO, IUCN, and IUGS is more important than merely being included. (TY/VK)

lake salda
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba"...

bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba" isimli köpekle ev arkadaşı. 

show more
related news
Parts of Turkey's Lake Salda turn into a swamp
17 May 2022
/haber/parts-of-turkey-s-lake-salda-turn-into-a-swamp-261965
Sewage water, tourism damaging Lake Salda environment, locals warn
4 June 2021
/haber/sewage-water-tourism-damaging-lake-salda-environment-locals-warn-245174
‘Recognize Lake Salda as UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site’
3 March 2021
/haber/recognize-lake-salda-as-unesco-natural-world-heritage-site-240227
Ministry approves construction plan of ‘Nation’s Garden’ around Lake Salda
21 September 2020
/haber/ministry-approves-construction-plan-of-nation-s-garden-around-lake-salda-231237
NASA: Lake Salda in Turkey is similar to Jezero Crater on Mars
31 July 2020
/haber/nasa-lake-salda-in-turkey-is-similar-to-jezero-crater-on-mars-228353
Construction Vehicles Enter Lake Salda Beach, Leave After Outrage
15 April 2020
/haber/construction-vehicles-enter-lake-salda-beach-leave-after-outrage-222978
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Parts of Turkey's Lake Salda turn into a swamp
17 May 2022
/haber/parts-of-turkey-s-lake-salda-turn-into-a-swamp-261965
Sewage water, tourism damaging Lake Salda environment, locals warn
4 June 2021
/haber/sewage-water-tourism-damaging-lake-salda-environment-locals-warn-245174
‘Recognize Lake Salda as UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site’
3 March 2021
/haber/recognize-lake-salda-as-unesco-natural-world-heritage-site-240227
Ministry approves construction plan of ‘Nation’s Garden’ around Lake Salda
21 September 2020
/haber/ministry-approves-construction-plan-of-nation-s-garden-around-lake-salda-231237
NASA: Lake Salda in Turkey is similar to Jezero Crater on Mars
31 July 2020
/haber/nasa-lake-salda-in-turkey-is-similar-to-jezero-crater-on-mars-228353
Construction Vehicles Enter Lake Salda Beach, Leave After Outrage
15 April 2020
/haber/construction-vehicles-enter-lake-salda-beach-leave-after-outrage-222978
other articles
Erdoğan issues ‘tailor-made’ decree for lake shore industrial zone in northwestern Turkey
20 August 2024
Erdoğan issues ‘tailor-made’ decree for lake shore industrial zone in northwestern Turkey
LGBTI+ Activist İris Mozalar arrested over social media posts defending refugees
11 July 2024
LGBTI+ Activist İris Mozalar arrested over social media posts defending refugees
INTERVIEW
Imprisoned Kurdish politician Semra Güzel: ‘My right to love is being judged in this trial’
8 July 2024
Imprisoned Kurdish politician Semra Güzel: ‘My right to love is being judged in this trial’
İstanbul's LGBTI+ activists hold Pride March in unexpected location to circumvent bans
1 July 2024
İstanbul's LGBTI+ activists hold Pride March in unexpected location to circumvent bans
Ahmet Yıldız homophobic murder case: Verdict still pending after 40th hearing
27 June 2024
Ahmet Yıldız homophobic murder case: Verdict still pending after 40th hearing
Back to Top