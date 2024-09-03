Lake Salda: Protection or commercialization?

Lake Salda in Turkey’s southwestern city of Burdur is known for its crystal-clear waters and white sands, dubbed as the “Maldives of Turkey.” These sands are essentially hydromagnesite formations containing magnesium minerals and are an important part of the lake ecosystem.

In particular, the “White Islands” area on the eastern shore of the lake was placed under protection in 2020 due to intense visitor pressure and entry to the area was banned. However, swimming is still allowed in other parts of the lake, making it challenging to protect the hydromagnesite formations and risking damage to the lake's ecosystem.

On Aug 29, Lake Salda was included in the “List of the World's 100 Most Important Geological Heritage Sites.” This was announced by Nizamettin Kazancı, deputy chair of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO and chair of the Association for the Protection of Geological Heritage, and was welcomed as a positive step for the preservation of the lake.

‘Full protection is a must’

Activists from the Lake Salda Protection Association told bianet that the new status is insufficient and that the lake needs comprehensive protection. They expressed concerns about the environmental degradation around the lake, fearing the increasing tourism pressure and commercialization of the area.

They stated that activities such as swimming in the lake, stepping on the white sands, and various ongoing projects around the lake pose threats to its natural structure. “The natural structure must be protected. If we say Lake Salda is a World Heritage Site, the waste pollution around the lake must be eliminated. The lake should be completely cleaned from the pollution (sweat, sunscreen, etc.) brought by people who enter the lake to cool off and swim.

“Cappadocia is also on the World Geological Heritage List, but it is the apple of the eye of tourism projects. They could carry out road works in Cappadocia as they wished. The same is true for Salda. The ecosystem of the lake has faced a new destruction of nature due to the hot asphalt works started on the shore of the lake in recent months.

“The lake has an important ecosystem not only for its crystal white sands but also for the endemic species it harbors. These include the endangered Alpinus splendens fish, which lives only in Lake Salda, and other endemic aquatic and terrestrial species. The presence of these species reveals how sensitive the lake's ecosystem is.

“In order to protect Lake Salda, it is necessary to implement an effective conservation strategy across the entire lake, not just closing certain areas to visitors. Unless a comprehensive approach is taken to protect the lake, this ecosystem will be in danger.”

The activists further said that they will closely monitor every stage of the process and continue to inform the public for the future of Lake Salda.

‘An glimpse of Mars’

In 2021, NASA's official Instagram account featured a photo of rocks visible underwater in Lake Salda. The post noted that while Mars' surface lacks a water feature like Lake Salda today, it is believed that a river and delta may have existed in Mars' Jezero Crater 3.5 billion years ago.

The post described the rocks along the shore of Lake Salda in Turkey as resembling a region on Mars that scientists believe looked similar billions of years ago. It added that scientists are studying microbial fossils on Earth, hoping to find traces of life on Mars from billions of years ago.

‘Being on the list means better protection’

Turkey's Lake Salda in Burdur and Nemrut Caldera in Bitlis were nominated for the list, which is announced every two years, launched by the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) and supported by UNESCO. At the 37th World Geological Congress held in Busan, South Korea, it was announced that Turkey's Lake Salda was included in the list.

Nizamettin Kazancı, deputy chair of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO and President of the Association for the Protection of Geological Heritage, said, “Being on the list means better protection of Salda. Salda will be a tourism center in the coming years. Maximum attention should be paid to protection to meet expectations and for the sustainability of geotourism. It is also necessary to limit tourist pressure and manage it well.”

The Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) issued a statement emphasizing that remaining on prestigious lists recognized by international organizations such as UNESCO, IUCN, and IUGS is more important than merely being included. (TY/VK)