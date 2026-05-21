Justice minister says CHP leadership ruling 'reinforced trust in Turkey's democracy'

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has said that today's court decision annulling the 2023 congress of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which saw a leadership change, "reinforced citizens' trust in democracy."

During a press conference after the ruling, Gürlek noted that the legal process had begun after CHP members' objections to the congress results and the appeal process remains open.

Court removes leadership of Turkey's main opposition party

“It is of great importance that everyone respects this process, makes their assessments within the framework of the law, and lodges their objections within the legal system.”

“At the heart of this decision lies the direct protection of democratic will. Because regardless of which party is involved, it is unacceptable for the will of delegates and members to be compromised by self-interest, pressure, or manipulation.

“It is particularly important to emphasize that this process began with applications from the delegates of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) themselves; it was shaped by the statements and testimonies of CHP delegates. Judicial authorities also examined the claims, investigation files, witness accounts, and evidence presented to them with meticulous care and rendered their decisions independently and impartially.

“As a result of the evaluations conducted, it was concluded that the will of the delegates was compromised in a manner that influenced the outcome of the convention held on November 4–5, 2023. The court determined that the allegations regarding the provision of benefits or promises to certain delegates undermined the freedom and equality of the electoral process.

“I would like to emphasize here that the judiciary’s duty is to ensure the rule of law. Election security applies not only to general elections but also to the internal processes of political parties. Because political parties are indispensable elements and the pillars of democracy. Any damage to these pillars directly amounts to damage to democracy.

“Therefore, this decision reinforces our citizens’ confidence in democracy and demonstrates that democracy’s self-preservation mechanisms are functioning. A state governed by the rule of law is one that takes allegations seriously and evaluates them based on evidence.

“Of course, the appeal process for this decision remains open. The process will continue to proceed within the framework of the legal system. It is of the utmost importance that everyone respect this process, make their assessments within the framework of the law, and raise their objections within the legal system.” (VC/VK)