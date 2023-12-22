Justice minister claims no journalists behind bars for doing journalism

During the parliamentary session discussing the 2024 budget, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç mentioned to the issue of media freedom.

Tunç criticized rule of law indexes where Turkey ranks very low, asserting that they have implemented regulations to strengthen freedom of expression.

He went on to say, "Some speakers mentioned: There are those who have been arrested and prosecuted for tweeting in journalism and on social media; currently, there is no one in our prisons solely for journalistic activities."

The first reaction to Tunç came from DEM Party Kars Deputy Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit, who retorted, "Dicle Müftüoğlu is still in prison."

Tunç continued, stating, "Of course, when we look at the content of the tweets, if there is an act in real life that constitutes a crime, when the same crime is committed on social media or through tweets, it is certainly possible to face punishment and sanctions."

Interrupting again, Kılıç-Koçyiğit asked, "Isn't Dicle Müftüoğlu a journalist, Mr. Minister?" She added, "Abdurrahman Gök was just released. Sedat Yılmaz was recently released. Where are they? Aren't they journalists?"

Over 40 journalists imprisoned in 2023

According to the latest report from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the number of imprisoned journalists worldwide is 521. Turkey, after the slow completion of the execution of journalists arrested after the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, is no longer among the "top three countries with the most imprisoned journalists." China, Myanmar, Belarus, Vietnam, and Iran are now in the forefront, with Turkey following closely.

According to the RSF report, the number of imprisoned journalists in Turkey decreased by 23 compared to the previous year. However, the repression in Turkey still relies on the constant arrest and release of journalists throughout the year. In 2023, the paths of 43 journalists led through prison.

According to the Turkey Journalists' Union (TGS), there are currently 13 journalists in prison. According to the data from the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) as of December 19, 2023, there are a total of 37 journalists and media workers in prison, at least 13 of whom are convicted. According to the Dicle Firat Journalists Association (DFG), the number is 62.

Among the journalists who passed through prison in 2023 alone are Dicle Fırat Journalists Association Co-Chair Dicle Müftüoğlu, Mezopotamya Agency editor Abdurrahman Gök, JINNEWS reporter Beritan Canözer, TELE1 Editor-in-Chief Merdan Yanardağ, Cumhuriyet columnist Barış Pehlivan, T24 columnist Tolga Şardan, and TRT reporter Elif Akkuş.

Except for Mehmet Baransu, who has been in prison since 201't, the average detention period for journalists in Turkey is 9 months. In 2023, the longest-serving journalists in prison were the 15 journalists who were arrested in Diyarbakır in 2022 and spent 13 months in prison.

Additionally, according to the BIA Media Monitoring Report, in the third quarter of 2023, covering July, August, and September, at least 206 journalists were tried. (HA/VK)