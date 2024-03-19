Journalist Levent Gültekin given sentence for 'insulting the president'

An İstanbul court has sentenced TV pundit Levent Gültekin to 11 months in prison for "insulting the president."

Gültekin was tried for comments he made in September 2022 following a bomb attack in Mersin by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which resulted in the death of a police officer.

During a program on Halk TV, Gültekin had remarked, "If there's a separatist in this country, it's Tayyip Erdoğan. Because they're trying to sustain their power by dividing society, segregating, excluding, and antagonizing people."

Appearing in court at the Bakırköy 44th Criminal Court of First Instance today, Gültekin said, "I strongly criticized President Erdoğan's speech following a terrorist attack in Mersin. I did not insult, and I do not believe I committed a crime."

His lawyer, Gemzenur Sancılı, argued, "The criticisms were directed not at the President personally or his office, but at his political ideology and governance."

The prosecutor, however, argued that Gültekin's remarks, despite appearing to criticize the president's political views, amounted to insult, especially his statement "Elementary school child mental illness," which, according to the decision of the Court of Cassation 4th Criminal Chamber, constituted an insult offense.

The court sentenced Gültekin to 11 months and 20 days in prison for "insulting the president." The sentence was suspended.

"Article 299 prevents democratic debate"

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey Representative and bianet Media Freedom Rapporteur Erol Önderoğlu stated that Gültekin is the 75th journalist convicted of insulting President Erdoğan since his election in 2014.

"As long as repressive laws continue to serve as a means to shield the President from criticism, unfortunately, we cannot expect the repeal of provisions such as 'insulting the president' as a result of a democratic initiative," Önderoğlu said. "Everyone should recognize that this provision stifles democratic debate and serves to silence journalists." (HA/VK)