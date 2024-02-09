Journalist Kibriye Evren detained in morning raid

In an early morning raid, journalist Kibriye Evren was detained in her home, where a search was conducted, and her phone was confiscated.

Following the search at her residence, Kibriye Evren was taken to the counter-terrorism unit of the Kocaeli Police Department. A 24-hour restriction on meeting with a lawyer has been imposed on Evren.

As part of the investigation ordered by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, Kibriye Evren, a reporter for JinNews who was among the 142 individuals, including journalists and politicians, detained and arrested on October 9, 2018, was released on November 12, 2019, during the eighth hearing of the trial.

Evren was facing charges of "membership in a terrorist organization" and "propaganda," citing her professional activities and social media posts. The trial, held at the Diyarbakır 5th Heavy Penal Court, had been seeking a prison sentence of nearly 20 years for Evren. (AS/VK)