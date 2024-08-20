TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
LIFE
Date published: 20 August 2024 17:55
 ~ Modified On: 21 August 2024 15:58
1 min Read

İstanbul’s Chora Mosque introduces €20 entrance fee for foreign nationals

Foreign tourists were able to visit the historical structure for free after it was reconverted into a mosque in 2020.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

İstanbul’s Chora Mosque introduces €20 entrance fee for foreign nationals

The Chora Mosque in İstanbul, formerly a museum and originally a church, will now charge a 20 euro entrance fee for foreign visitors, according to a decision by the General Directorate of Foundations.

The mosque is open for Muslim prayers on Fridays, during which only worshippers are allowed entry, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). On other days, the site is open for tourism between 9.00 am and 6.00 pm, but access for prayers is prioritized, with tourist visits paused 15 minutes before prayer times. Muslims can enter for free during prayer times.

Reconverted into a mosque in 2020 by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Chora, known as Kariye in Turkish, continues to attract tourists.

Located in the Edirnekapı neighborhood in the Fatih district, Chora dates back to the Byzantine Empire when it was originally constructed as a church. Later, during the Ottoman era, it was converted into a mosque. It was converted into a museum after the republic was founded. (VK)

related news
İstanbul’s Chora Museum reopens as mosque
6 May 2024
/haber/istanbuls-chora-museum-reopens-as-mosque-295009
New arrangement in Hagia Sophia: 'Turkish citizens' and others
19 January 2024
/haber/new-arrangement-in-hagia-sophia-turkish-citizens-and-others-290802
Turkey to introduce entry fees for foreign tourists at Hagia Sophia
31 October 2023
/haber/turkey-to-introduce-entry-fees-for-foreign-tourists-at-hagia-sophia-287248
Frescoes in İstanbul’s Chora Museum covered up ahead of first Friday prayer
28 October 2020
/haber/frescoes-in-istanbul-s-chora-museum-covered-up-ahead-of-first-friday-prayer-233487
