İstanbul’s Chora Mosque introduces €20 entrance fee for foreign nationals

The Chora Mosque in İstanbul, formerly a museum and originally a church, will now charge a 20 euro entrance fee for foreign visitors, according to a decision by the General Directorate of Foundations.

The mosque is open for Muslim prayers on Fridays, during which only worshippers are allowed entry, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). On other days, the site is open for tourism between 9.00 am and 6.00 pm, but access for prayers is prioritized, with tourist visits paused 15 minutes before prayer times. Muslims can enter for free during prayer times.

Reconverted into a mosque in 2020 by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Chora, known as Kariye in Turkish, continues to attract tourists.

Located in the Edirnekapı neighborhood in the Fatih district, Chora dates back to the Byzantine Empire when it was originally constructed as a church. Later, during the Ottoman era, it was converted into a mosque. It was converted into a museum after the republic was founded. (VK)