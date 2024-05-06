TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 6 May 2024 17:16
 ~ Modified On: 6 May 2024 17:19
2 min Read

İstanbul’s Chora Museum reopens as mosque

Officially converted into a mosque in 2020, the iconic Byzantine structure went under restoration.

Türkçesini Oku

Chora, a historic structure in İstanbul that has served various religious purposes throughout its long history, has been reopened as a mosque following a ceremony today. The building, which is under the ownership of the General Directorate of Foundations, was converted from a museum into a mosque by a presidential decree in August 2020.

The building went under restoration after remaining open for worship for a short time.

Originally a church during the Byzantine Empire and later a mosque during the Ottoman Empire, Chora has been a symbol of İstanbul's rich cultural tapestry. The structure, known for its stunning mosaics and frescoes, was first built as a monastery in 534 during the reign of Emperor Justinian I and has undergone numerous renovations over the centuries.

The decision to convert Chora into a mosque came shortly after a similar transformation of the iconic Hagia Sophia, which had also been turned into a museum during the secularization efforts in the early years of the republic. 

The reopening of Chora as a mosque was part of a larger initiative by the government to restore and reopen 201 historical structures to mark the Foundations Week.

During a ceremony at the Presidential Complex, President Erdoğan emphasized the significance of these restorations, stating, "In the last 21 years, we have revived 5,500 ancestral heritage sites within our country and across our heartland geography.”

Located in the Edirnekapı neighborhood of İstanbul's Fatih district, the Chora Mosque's current form is the result of restorations during the Ottoman era and the second half of the 20th century.

In 1511, the structure was converted into a mosque by Atik Ali Pasha, the grand vizier of Sultan Bayezid II, and became known as the "Atik Ali Pasha Mosque" or "Chora (Kariye) Mosque." During this period, the original church's mosaics and frescoes were plastered over. (TY/VK)

related news
Turkey to introduce entry fees for foreign tourists at Hagia Sophia
31 October 2023
/haber/turkey-to-introduce-entry-fees-for-foreign-tourists-at-hagia-sophia-287248
Journalist detained while reporting on damage to Hagia Sophia
31 May 2022
/haber/journalist-detained-while-reporting-on-damage-to-hagia-sophia-262623
Erdoğan's friend gets contract for Hagia Sophia restoration
30 May 2022
/haber/erdogan-s-friend-gets-contract-for-hagia-sophia-restoration-262551
'The endless suffering': What is happening in Hagia Sophia?
13 May 2022
/haber/the-endless-suffering-what-is-happening-in-hagia-sophia-261811
UNESCO may strip Hagia Sophia and Chora of World Heritage Site status
26 July 2021
/haber/unesco-may-strip-hagia-sophia-and-chora-of-world-heritage-site-status-247644
Frescoes in İstanbul’s Chora Museum covered up ahead of first Friday prayer
28 October 2020
/haber/frescoes-in-istanbul-s-chora-museum-covered-up-ahead-of-first-friday-prayer-233487
