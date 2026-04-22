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DP: Date Published: 22.04.2026 10:40 22 April 2026 10:40
 ~  MO: Modified On: 22.04.2026 10:46 22 April 2026 10:46
Read Read:  2 minute

İstanbul’s Ataşehir district mayor arrested in corruption probe

Onursal Adıgüzel and 18 others have been arrested pending trial.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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İstanbul’s Ataşehir district mayor arrested in corruption probe

Onursal Adıgüzel, mayor of the Ataşehir district in İstanbul, was formally arrested yesterday along with other municipal officials in a corruption investigation.

The suspects face charges of bribery and bid rigging in tender, zoning, and settlement procedures. They are also accused of forming and being members of a criminal organization.

A total of 20 suspects were detained on early Apr 18. Following a prosecutor's questioning yesterday, the court ordered the arrest of 18 individuals. One suspect was released under judicial control.

In a note sent through his lawyers after his detention, Adıgüzel claimed the operation was political.

"Like my other friends who are held in detention unfairly and unlawfully, I am away from you today due to various slanders," said Adıgüzel. "My neighbors in Ataşehir know me very well. What we are going through is completely political and a character assassination. The truth will come out sooner or later and we will meet again."

The operation is part of a nationwide crackdown on municipalities controlled by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) since Mar 2025. More than 30 CHP mayors, including those in major cities like İstanbul, Adana, Bursa and Antalya, have been dismissed in corruption-related investigations.

The CHP claims these operations are a political move by the government after the its major success against the ruling bloc in the 2024 local elections. The government denies the allegations and maintains that the investigations are based on findings.

Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections
Thirty-one opposition mayors removed from office since 2024 elections
2 April 2026

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Crackdown on CHP
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