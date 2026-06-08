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DP: Date Published: 08.06.2026 10:31 8 June 2026 10:31
 ~  MO: Modified On: 08.06.2026 10:37 8 June 2026 10:37
Read Read:  1 minute

İstanbul's Eurasia Tunnel closed after car accident

The car was followed by a water leak into the tunnel which is not sea water, according to authorities.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
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İstanbul's Eurasia Tunnel closed after car accident

A car accident inside the Eurasia Tunnel, which connects the two sides of the İstanbul Strait under the sea, led to a closure today after the tunnel partially filled with water.

The incident occurred around 8.00 am local time (GMT+3) when a private car crashed into a fire panel belonging to the fire department.

The collision caused a faucet to burst, releasing water from the firefighting system directly into the tunnel. Authorities closed the Eurasia Tunnel to vehicle traffic following the accident.

A driver recorded the moments when water was flowing into the tunnel:

The İstanbul Governor's Office issued a statement regarding the incident, confirming that cleanup and repair operations are underway.

"The water flowing into the tunnel has nothing to do with seawater, and work is continuing to resolve the problem," the governor's office stated.

Drivers intending to use the Eurasia Tunnel are currently being redirected to alternative routes.

Origin
Istanbul
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