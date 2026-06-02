İstanbul's Basilica Cistern temporarily closed after government takeover

The Basilica Cistern (Yerebatan Sarnıcı), one of the most important cultural heritage sites in İstanbul, has been transferred from the opposition-controlled İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality to the General Directorate of Foundations, affiliated with the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Following the transfer process that took place early today, the municipality evacuated the structure and dismantled its own ticket booths.

The cistern has been temporarily closed to visitors and will open after the directorate sets up its own ticket booths.

The municipality restored the cistern in 2022. Since then, it has attracted more than 11 million visitors, according to Cenk Akın, a municipal subsidiary operating in the cultural sector.

"On Apr 18, we lowered the entrance fee to 1 lira for Turkish citizens. Within that scope, 500,000 of our citizens visited," ANKA news agency quoted Akın as saying. "We really managed it well. The legal processes are also ongoing. However, we are here as tenants, as Kültür AŞ, and as of today, we are carrying out our transfer to Foundations."

Legal process

The title deed of the Basilica Cistern was taken from the municipality on Apr 1, and registered on behalf of the General Directorate of Foundations.

After the process was taken to the judiciary, the İstanbul 8th Administrative Court on May 9 issued a stay of execution regarding the administrative action for the evacuation of the cistern.

The court also ruled for the stay of execution without requiring a guarantee until the defenses of the Fatih District Governor's Office and the General Directorate of Foundations are received or the period for defense expires. (TY/VK)