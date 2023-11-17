Israeli police disrupt journalists from Turkey's public broadcaster

Israeli police disrupted a team from Turkey’s public broadcater TRT, who were covering Friday prayers in Jerusalem.

This week, similar to recent ones, Israeli security forces prevented Palestinians from performing Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Iron barriers were erected in the Old City area surrounding the mosque.

As Palestinians were denied access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, they gathered in the nearby Wadi al-Joz neighborhood for Friday prayers. Israeli forces responded with an attack, using tear gas and foul-smelling water cannons.

Not only did Israeli police target the local events, but they also assaulted journalists documenting the incidents. A police officer pushed TRT News cameraman Ahmet Bağış and reporter Murat Can Öztürk while they were live on air. The officer then aimed his rifle and shattered the camera's glass.

Ahmet Bağış, recounting the experience to the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), said that the Israeli police intervened to obstruct their broadcast.

"Despite being behind them to avoid obstructing them, a police officer pushed several of our colleagues,” he said. “Later, he pushed me, and when the distance increased, he aimed the barrel of his gun at the camera, suggesting we stop broadcasting. Even though our lens was shattered, we continued with our broadcast." (HA/VK)