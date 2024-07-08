Imprisoned Kurdish politician Semra Güzel: ‘My right to love is being judged in this trial’

Semra Güzel, a former MP with the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), has been in prison for nearly two years after being arrested on ‘terror’-related charges. The arrest was prompted by her resurfaced photos with a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group, Volkan Bora, which were revealed by pro-government media in January 2022. The photos were taken several years ago during a peace process between the government and the PKK, which continued from 2012 to 2015. Bora was eventually killed in an airstrike targeting the PKK in 2017.

Following the release of the photos, two summaries of proceedings prepared on January 10 and 12 were sent from the Ministry of Justice to the Presidency. This initiated discussions in the parliament regarding lifting Güzel's parliamentary immunity.

On March 1, in a General Assembly vote, Güzel's immunity was revoked, paving the way for legal proceedings. Güzel was detained in İstanbul on September 3, 2022, and subsequently arrested on September 4.

The summaries of proceedings against Güzel were also submitted as additional evidence in the HDP closure case by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office of the Court of Cassation. Güzel, currently held at Kandıra Women's Closed Prison in Kocaeli, responded to bianet's questions via her lawyers.

“I'm Angry”

Firstly, I wonder how are you, Ms. Güzel.

Frankly, I am angry about the recent events and decisions. Many of our friends recently received sentences in the Kobani case. One of our municipalities had a trustee appointed, and the threat of trustees persists. Many of our citizens were killed or injured in the recent fires in the region. I extend my condolences to all our people and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. In prisons, isolation policies are implemented on inmates in various forms.

Many problems occur, from prisoners being exiled to newly opened prisons (S, Type 4), our friends' releases being delayed, and disciplinary actions taken in response to reactions against isolation policies. Recently, a friend's release was delayed by three months, and two friends were transferred. What falls upon us is to continue our struggle against these practices. So, I can say we are always well because of our struggle.

“Semra is a Kurd, a woman, a politician, and a doctor”

Can you introduce yourself? Who is Semra Güzel?

When asked, "Who is Semra Güzel?" many might first think of a deputy whose photos with her lover were published, or you might find these photos if you search online. But Semra is more than that. Maybe such an agenda with black propaganda obscures the truth. Looking at how the photos were released to the press, an attempt is made to ignore and cover up my struggle to exist and be a subject.

Semra has achieved all her gains through her struggle, like every woman. This struggle has been with other women. Semra is a Kurd, a woman, a politician, a doctor, and she has fought with all these identities.

You have been arrested for about two years and have been criminalized many times during this period. What do you think about this?

The efforts to criminalize and discredit me were thwarted by our struggle. I don't view this case individually. It is actually me being Kurdish and a woman on trial. This case is an attempt to target and discipline all women through me. Looking at how the photos were released to the press, an impression was created as if there was something inappropriate. According to dominant social gender judgments, a woman cannot love; the man decides whom she can love. The man decides if she will marry or divorce. This male mentality also shows up in courts as attacks on the women's struggle. The judiciary, afraid of the women's struggle, weaves its hatred towards women through these trials.

In the defendant's dock is the women's struggle. There is a strong woman in terms of emotions and struggle. The male mentality, which takes everything upon itself, thinks it can control us with our emotions and take away our right to love.

“They tell me I cannot love”

In one of your statements during a hearing, you said, "In this case, my feelings are being judged. The right of a woman, me, to love is being judged." What is being judged in this case?

Yes, as I said during one of the hearings, my feelings are being judged in this case. The right of a woman, me, to love is being judged. They tell me I cannot love. If I do, they say they will decide who I can love. My right to be a subject is being taken away. They see it as their right to take away our right to decide and our will. We are being judged because we struggle and love.

When we are loved, our right to live is taken away. I say "when we are loved" in quotes because, in many femicides, men's defense and justification are "I loved her." Many women are killed by their closest ones, and these murders go unpunished, while we are judged for different reasons for fighting against these murders. That is why I say: The real thing being judged here is not me but the women's struggle.

The interior minister of the time targeted you through your lover/fiancé. Can you tell us the story of that photo?

Primarily the interior minister of the time and the ruling party and its small partner targeted women through me. There's no need to go into the details of the story of the photos. Everything is clear when you look at the photos. The emotional bond is evident.

“We are political hostages”

How is your trial process going?

Frankly, when you consider all the hearings, I can say my trial process is proceeding in my favor. That is why I think no one in legal terms can figure out why I am still detained. But we also need to look at the political aspect. We are political hostages.

What is your request from the court, the feminist movement, and the public?

Although I cannot see the participants during the hearings, I hear through my lawyers that my fellow women in the struggle are following the trials. This solidarity makes me very happy. This case is all of ours, it is the case of all women. Through you, I once again extend my thanks to all of them and embrace them with love. They also know that when it comes to our struggle, the place doesn't matter. Even though I cannot be physically with them, all the women within these four walls are part of our struggle. I believe we will win as long as we stand shoulder to shoulder in the struggle. (TY/VK)