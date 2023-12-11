Former deputy Güzel's detention continues

The court has ruled to continue the detention of Semra Güzel, former Diyarbakır Member of Parliament for the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the sixth hearing of her trial held today at the 22nd Heavy Penal Court in Ankara.

Connected to the hearing via the Audio and Video Information System (SEGBİS) from the Kandıra Women's Closed Prison, where she is currently detained, Güzel was represented by her lawyers.

Güzel requested her release, recalling that the photos with PKK member Volkan Bora mentioned in the indictment were taken during the resolution process.

"We say it is a struggle for justice, but unfortunately, injustices seem to have no end. It was stated in the previous hearing that we would hear the secret witness in this hearing. At this stage, it is unjust for my detention to be extended," Güzel said in her defense reported Mezopotamya Agency.

"Since the very beginning, I have not denied the photos mentioned which were taken during the solution process. During the solution process, not only I but many people went to see their loved ones. I wish the process could have progressed positively," she further said.

After Güzel and her lawyers presented their defenses, the court announced interim decisions. The panel decided to send a letter to the General Directorate of Security and the Witness Protection Department to hear the secret witness in the next session and ordered the continuation of Güzel's detention.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 7, 2024.

Stripped of MP status, HDP's Semra Güzel facing up to 7.5 years in prison

What happened? HDP Diyarbakır Member of Parliament Semra Güzel's photos with Volkan Bora, who was killed in an air operation carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in 2017, were circulated by media close to the government on January 8, 2022, leading to Güzel being targeted. Following the photos, two criminal reports were prepared about Güzel on January 10 and 12, 2022, and they were sent from the Ministry of Justice to the Presidency. On January 20, due to the criminal reports prepared about Güzel, discussions began in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) regarding the lifting of her parliamentary immunity. The decision to lift Güzel's immunity was approved by the Preparatory Commission, composed of members from the Constitution and Justice Committee, with the votes of the AKP, MHP, CHP, and İYİ Party. On March 1, during the voting in the General Assembly, Güzel's immunity was lifted, thereby clearing the way for the judicial process related to the allegations against her. The criminal reports prepared about Güzel were also submitted as additional evidence in the HDP Closure Case by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office of the Court of Cassation. Güzel was detained on September 3, 2022, in Istanbul and subsequently arrested on September 4.

