TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 2 February 2024 09:54
 ~ Modified On: 2 February 2024 10:12
2 min Read

Hostages rescued at P&G factory in Gebze

The assailant who had taken 7 people hostage in the factory by raiding it with a weapon, citing "Protest against the Israeli invasion of Gaza," was apprehended unharmed during a police operation late at night without any conflict. It was reported that the hostages are also in good health.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Hostages rescued at P&G factory in Gebze

In the district of Gebze in Kocaeli, the armed individual who had taken 7 people hostage at the Procter and Gamble (P&G) factory, an American chemical consumer products manufacturer, "in protest against Israel's invasion of Gaza," was apprehended through a security operation last night. The hostages were rescued unharmed. 

Relatives of the hostages expressed their frustration, stating that they had not received information from authorities for an extended period.

Armed individual takes 7 people hostage at the P&G factory in Gebze
Armed individual takes 7 people hostage at the P&G factory in Gebze
1 February 2024

A former employee

Kocaeli Governor Seddar Yavuz, announcing the end of the hostage crisis to the media, stated, "No harm came to any of the hostages."

The Governor confirmed that the assailant was a former employee of the organization.

Governor Yavuz provided information about the incident, stating, "We had positioned ourselves accordingly when the assailant came out to meet his needs. The law enforcement took the necessary actions."

Yavuz, stating that the assailant had "two firearms" and "devices on him," mentioned, "We evaluated every possibility." The Kocaeli Governor emphasized that the assailant couldn't find an opportunity to fire: "Our colleagues rendered him ineffective with a very quick move. It is true that he was a former employee."

The Governor stated that both the assailant and the hostages are unharmed.

Seven individuals taken hostage

During the attack, it was reported that among the seven individuals, six are male and one is female. Three of them are accountants, one is a project manager, and the remaining three are factory personnel.

Initially, it was claimed that there were two individuals conducting an armed raid on the factory. However, the Governor stated that the action was organized by a single person.

Birthday celebration

According to the Kocaeli Halk Gazetesi's report, during the attack where seven individuals were taken hostage, factory workers, who had previously prepared for the birthday celebration of one of the hostages, carried out the celebration with the permission of the assailant. Images of the celebration, where candles on the cake were lit and blown out, were shared on social media. (AEK/PE)

    

    

P&G Procter & Gamble Israel Gaza
Back to Top