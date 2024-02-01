Armed individual takes 7 people hostage at the P&G factory in Gebze

In Gebze, Kocaeli, an individual armed with a gun stormed the P&G's factory. The person who entered the main building of the factory reportedly took 7 people hostage according to initial information. It is not known whether those taken hostage are workers or managers.

However, it is believed that the suspect has taken the people in the factory hostage to protest against Israel's attacks on Gaza.

According to local reporters, the attacker showed his weapon to security as he entered the factory and claimed to have a bomb on him.

After taking the employees hostage, he began writing graffiti on the factory walls with spray paint that he brought with him. The police, who have taken security measures at the scene and its surroundings, are trying to negotiate with the assailant.

About P&G Headquartered in Ohio, USA, Procter & Gamble is a multinational company specializing in the production of various consumer chemical products. It was founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble. The company has a primary focus on a wide range of cleaning agents, personal care, and hygiene products. In 2023, P&G reported a revenue of $82 billion. P&G entered the Turkish market in 1987 and currently operates detergent and care product manufacturing facilities in Gebze and Şekerpınar. Turkey is one of the largest and most dynamic markets for P&G at present. They officially conduct operations in 35 countries worldwide. P&G and Israel relationship P&G has a significant Research and Development Center in Tel Aviv, where substantial resources are allocated. According to an agreement with the Israel Innovation Authority, P&G provides substantial advantages in accessing state funding to venture companies collaborating with them. Additionally, P&G is a major customer of Avgol, a company located in the Barkan Industrial Zone in the West Bank, an area considered occupied by Israel. Avgol sells products to P&G for diaper supply, generating 43% of its revenue through this partnership.

