Hitit University revokes prisoners’ permission to study over ‘security concerns’

Prisoners at Çorum Open Prison who have been attending classes at Hitit University were informed that they won't be able to come to school for this academic year for “security reasons.” The students were given the option to freeze their registrations.

Taner Kaya, one of the prisoners, told bianet that they had attended classes last year without any issues and that the prison administration was surprised by this decision.

Kaya, along with Koray Karakaş, Ahmet Batuhan Kara, Emre Eldoğan, Mücahit Öztürk, and Engincan Yıldırım, are students in the Local Administrations Department at Hitit University in Çorum.

Kaya, who is in his second year, mentioned that he has five months left until he completes his sentence. He expressed that once he is released from prison, he plans to take the Public Personnel Selection Exam (KPSS), and his only desire is to attend school.

Those who don't attend classes can't take exams

In the decision dated October 26, 2023, by the Hitit University Senate, it was unanimously decided that students, if they don't fulfill the obligation of attending classes, won't be allowed to take exams, and they have the right to freeze their registrations upon their request.

In the previous year, Burak Bekil won admission to the Occupational Health and Safety Program at Hitit University's Technical Sciences School. To study at the university, he requested a transfer from İskilip Open Prison in Çorum to Çorum Open Prison, and his request was granted.

Bekil told bianet that the Çorum Open Prison administration hadn’t allowed him or two of his friends who had also gained admission to the university to attend classes. After bianet reported the issue, the problem was resolved, and inmate students were able to attend classes last year.

According to Article 76/1 of the Law on the Execution of Penalties and Security Measures, inmates in open penal institutions and children's education homes are provided with the opportunity to benefit from formal and non-formal education, while inmates in closed penal institutions benefit from non-formal education. (AS/VK)