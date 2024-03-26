‘How can there be water problem in a recently constructed prison?’

The brother of a prisoner at Kırşehir S-Type Closed Penitentiary Institution has explained rights violations in the prison to bianet.

Alparslan Bilgin, referred to the facility as a "wellhole-type" prison, and revealed that his brother, along with other inmates Volkan Yılığtekin and Haydar Alaçam, were beaten following a hunger strike they initiated:

"The prisoners began a one-week hunger strike on February 27 in protest of arbitrary expulsions. According to my brother's account, on the third day of the hunger strike, 10-15 correctional officers raided C-1 ward, beating the prisoners with batons and subjecting them to insults and profanity. Requests to obtain a medical report for the beatings were left unanswered. Inmates in the high-security section of the same prison also reported facing torture and threats from the guards."

Lawyers from the Contemporary Jurists Association (ÇHD), in their discussions with detainees transferred from the Marmara (Silivri) Closed Penitentiary to Kırşehir, compiled a report detailing cases of torture and various human rights violations.

"The water is inadequate"

Alparslan Bilgin mentioned that he spoke with his brother, Alperen Halil Bilgin, on March 19 and learned about the water issue in the prison during the conversation:

"Alperen mentioned that the water supply to their ward was insufficient, intermittent, and muddy. Given that in S type prisons, toilet sinks are used as kitchen sinks, the limited access to clean water creates numerous hygiene problems.

My brother had also mentioned the water issue during an open visit on March 6, and I personally witnessed the situation in the prison on that day. When I attempted to use the restroom, a correctional officer informed me that the water supply was cut off.

The Kırşehir Prison is situated more than 10 kilometers away from the city and residential areas. Due to the absence of any businesses around the prison, families of inmates struggle to meet their needs for hours. Why is there a water problem in a newly built facility? I demand a resolution to the clean water issue for the inmates at Kırşehir Prison."

Removing bandages before the visit

Sadık Şengül also recounted how his son, Rezzan Şengül, was assaulted in Kırşehir No. 1 High-Security Penitentiary, stating that when he went to visit his son, they forced him to remove the cast on his arm.

Speaking to bianet, Şengül stated that he had injured his hand in a work accident. According to the medical report from Kartal Lütfi Kırdar City Hospital, after undergoing surgery, a splint was applied to his arm, and it was bandaged. However, when he went to visit his son at the prison, they asked him to remove the bandage.

As a result, he experienced interruptions in his treatment and suffered from pain. Although a criminal complaint has been filed regarding the assault his son endured, no action has been taken yet.

In its report on the Kırşehir Prison Complex, the Contemporary Jurists Association stated that Rezzan Şengül, who was transferred from the Marmara (Silivri) Closed Penitentiary, was held in solitary confinement:

"Rezzan Şengül, a member of the Grup Yorum band, was subjected to beatings and ill-treatment by a large group of guards on February 26. While attempting to put him in handcuffs, two of his fingers were fractured. He was taken to the infirmary the next day, where splints were applied to his fingers."

The Kırşehir Correctional Institution, which became operational last year, houses the High-Security Penitentiary, Y Type and S Type Closed Penitentiaries, and an Open Penitentiary.

According to data on the Ministry of Justice's website, there are 17 Y Type Prisons and 21 High-Security Prisons in Turkey. (AS/VK)