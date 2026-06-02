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DP: Date Published: 02.06.2026 14:16 2 June 2026 14:16
 ~  MO: Modified On: 02.06.2026 14:18 2 June 2026 14:18
Read Read:  1 minute

Happy Ghair Khumm

The Ghadir Khumm holiday is celebrated by Arab Alawites as well as all Shia groups as the day when Prophet Muhammad declared Ali bin Abi Talib as his successor upon returning from the Farewell Pilgrimage.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
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Happy Ghair Khumm

Arab Alawites today celebrate Ghadir Khumm, their most sacred holiday.

Falling on the 18th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, the holiday is named after the Ghadir Khumm region between Mecca and Medina, where Prophet Muhammad delivered a sermon upon returning from his Farewell Pilgrimage.

The Ghadir Khumm holiday is celebrated by Arab Alawites as well as all Shia groups as the day when Prophet Muhammad declared Ali bin Abi Talib as his successor upon returning from the Farewell Pilgrimage in 632.

Prophet Muhammad delivered a speech in the Ghadir Khumm region, located about four kilometers from the Juhfah area between the cities of Mecca and Medina. He is believed to have designated Ali as the caliph after him by stating, "Whomever I am the master of, Ali is also his master."

This holiday is considered the holiest day of the year for Arab Alawites, who live predominantly in provinces such as Hatay, Adana, and Mersin in Turkey.

Since the holiday has a strong culture of sharing and hospitality, communal tables featuring traditional dishes and desserts generally stand out. (TY/VK)

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