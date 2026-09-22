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DP: Date Published: 22.09.2026 11:15 22 September 2026 11:15
 ~  MO: Modified On: 22.09.2026 11:26 22 September 2026 11:26
Read Read:  2 minute

Eleven wounded after shooting near high school in Turkey's Manisa

Two of the wounded people are reportedly in serious condition. A high school student who was believed to have carried out the shooting has been taken into custody.

BIA News Desk
KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Eleven wounded after shooting near high school in Turkey's Manisa
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Eleven people were hospitalized this morning following a shooting near İnci Üzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in the Turgutlu district of Manisa, western Turkey. Two of them are reportedly in serious condition.

The Manisa Governor’s Office said the incident occurred around 7.59 am local time (GMT+3). Police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene following emergency calls.

The people injured in by attack were taken to the hospital. Authorities announced that a suspect, reortedly a high school student, believed to have opened fire was taken into custody. Judicial and administrative investigations into the incident have been launched.

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Following the attack, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) called on media organizations to rely strictly on official statements and avoid publishing unverified information.

The watchdog requested that outlets refrain from broadcasting violent, traumatic, or frightening imagery and respect the privacy of students and families. Legal sanctions will be applied otherwise, RTÜK warned.

Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition New (Yeni) Party held phone calls with Manisa Governor Vahdettin Özkan and Turgutlu Mayor Çetin Akın to receive information. Özel assigned a delegation headed by İzmir MP Murat Bakan to travel to Turgutlu.

Secutity measures

Security measures for the 2026-2027 academic year had been announced by the Manisa Governor’s Office on Sep 18. Under the plan, 531 courtyard security personnel were assigned across 507 schools in the province, with 118 personnel in 59 teams deployed during school entry and exit hours.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also held a School Security meeting via video conference with governors from 81 provinces one day before the attack to discuss protective and preventive measures for student safety.

School safety concerns increased in Turkey, where such shootings are traditionally rare, after two consecutive deadly incidents in April, in Urfa and Maraş.

Nine killed in second school shooting in Turkey in two days
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(NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
school shooting
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