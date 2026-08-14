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DP: Date Published: 14.08.2026 17:30 14 August 2026 17:30
 ~  MO: Modified On: 14.08.2026 21:40 14 August 2026 21:40
Read Read:  2 minute

Education Ministry audits Armenian schools over enrollment of non-Turkish citizens

Schools serving Turkey’s Armenian community have admitted students from Armenia as “guest students” for the past 14 years. The ministry is now reportedly considering ending this practice.

BIA News Desk
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BIA News Desk
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Education Ministry audits Armenian schools over enrollment of non-Turkish citizens
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The National Education Ministry has begun inspections of Armenian schools, with inspectors telling school administrators they can no longer enroll Armenian citizens as “guest students,” according to Agos, an İstanbul-based Armenian community newspaper.

Authorities are considering the transfer of currently enrolled students to public schools, the newspaper reported. Inspectors also requested information about Armenian citizens who previously attended Armenian school.

The inspections are not expected to be limited to Armenian schools as Greek and Jewish schools are also reportedly within the scope of the audits, Agos said.

Armenians, Greeks and Jews are Turkey's officially recognized minority groups under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. Minority schools established under the treaty serve citizens of Turkey belonging to those communities.

A regulation issued by the National Education Ministry on Mar 20, 2012 allowed foreign nationals to attend private schools as “guest students." These students are not eligible for diplomas but receive documents listing the courses they completed when they leave school.

Armenian schools have admitted children from Armenia under this arrangement for over 14 years.

Representatives of Armenian foundations and school administrators will discuss the issue, Agos said. Armenian Patriarch of Turkey Sahak Maşalyan is also aware of the developments.

Schools of Minorities Opened along with Troubles
Schools of Minorities Opened along with Troubles
28 September 2015

(NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
minorities armenians
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