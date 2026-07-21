TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
DP: Date Published: 21.07.2026 18:33 21 July 2026 18:33
 ~  MO: Modified On: 22.07.2026 13:59 22 July 2026 13:59
Read Read:  2 minute

Doctor advertising 'female circumcision' faces investigation

“Female genital mutilation is a severe form of violence that violates the bodily integrity, health and fundamental human rights of women and girls. It has no medical necessity or scientific basis,” said the women's health branch of the Turkish Medical Association.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Doctor advertising 'female circumcision' faces investigation
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Bluesky

A doctor based in eastern Turkey is under a disciplinary investigation by a regional medical chamber over his social media advertisements about genital mutilation practices, the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has announced.

The practice was illegal and incompatible with medical ethics and human rights, the association's women's health branch said in a written statement today.

'No scientific basis'

“Female genital mutilation is a severe form of violence that violates the bodily integrity, health and fundamental human rights of women and girls. It has no medical necessity or scientific basis,” the statement said. 

“This practice is unequivocally rejected by international health and human rights organizations, particularly the World Health Organization. It cannot be reconciled with the medical profession.”

TTB Women said the  Ağrı-Kars-Ardahan-Iğdır Medical Chamber had launched a disciplinary investigation into the doctor, without naming in which province the invstigation is underway.

It added that it would closely follow the legal and disciplinary proceedings in line with its responsibility to defend medical ethics, scientific principles and human rights.

Female genital mutilation

Female genital mutilation involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia, or other injury to the organs, without medical justification.

The practice severely violates bodily integrity and human rights.

According to World Health Organization and UNICEF data, more than 230 million women and girls worldwide have undergone the procedure.

It is most prevalent in parts of Africa, including Somalia, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea, Djibouti, Mali and Ethiopia. It is also practiced in Middle Eastern countries such as Iraq and Yemen, and in Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia and Malaysia.

The procedure is often justified through cultural, traditional or religious misconceptions. It can cause severe bleeding, infections, infertility, psychological trauma and fatal complications during childbirth.

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
turkish medical association TTB women's health
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top