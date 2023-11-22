Deputy speaker does not apologize for the cursing, HEDEP MP's occupy the podium

Theswearing by Deputy Speaker Celal Adan of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) continues to be protested by People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) lawmakers.

Yesterday (November 21) HEDEP MPs occupied the parliamentary podium and organized a protest action to condemn Celal Adan's actions.

MHP leader supports cursing by deputy speaker of the parliament

"There is no issue that binds the parliament"

Adan, stated that he would not apologize in yesterday's General Assembly meeting reported the Mezapotamya Agency. "In recent days, some discussions have arisen in the General Assembly regarding the session I chaired. The statements I made during the session are explicitly documented in the records. Apart from this, there is no issue that binds me and the parliament. I extend my respects to all of you," he said.

"You should apologize to this parliament"

Upon this, Sırrı Sakık intervened, saying, "You should apologize to this parliament. You should apologize to us. You should apologize to the millions of citizens who voted for us. It's not enough to brush it off. It's not enough to sit in the group and applaud each other. They were welcoming you as if you were a hero in the War of Independence. It's very shameful."

The speeches of other MPs whom Adan gave the floor to were protested in the Parliament with whistles and applause. HEDEP Antalya Deputy Saruhan Oluç said, "We do not accept working in this way; you still do not apologize."

What happened?

After the argument with Sakık in the Parliament General Assembly on October 26, Adan, who forgot to turn off his microphone, was heard saying, "B...rds" (a derogatory term). MHP Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli expressed support for Adan in his speech at his party's group meeting on October 31, stating, "TBMM Deputy Speaker Mr. Adan, who courageously responded to a registered separatist speaking treasonously in the Grand National Assembly, is not without support, he is not alone." (TY/PE)