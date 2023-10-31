MHP leader supports cursing by deputy speaker of the parliament

The leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, expressed his support for MHP's Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Celal Adan, who used curse words after the speech by Ağrı Deputy Sırrı Sakık in the parliament last Thursday (October 26).

In today's group speech, Bahçeli stated:

"The words of our Deputy Speaker of the Parliament and İstanbul Deputy, Mr. Celal Adan, who bravely responded to a treacherous speech in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, are our words. Mr. Adan is not without support; attacks, calls for resignation, and insults are beneath our feet and are invalid.

Every member of the Nationalist Movement Party has the courage and moral consistency to call out right from wrong. No one, especially the fanatic groups who use hostility towards Turkey or Turkish and Kurdish enmity for political purposes, can teach us manners and style."

What happened?

After the speech by People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) Ağrı Deputy Sırrı Sakık in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) General Assembly on October 26, MHP Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Celal Adan, with his microphone inadvertently open, said, "Ba*****s."

HEDEP Group Deputy Chairman Saruhan Oluç said in a press conference at the Parliament that Adan should resign: "Our speaker Sırrı Sakık had completed his speech on a legislative article, and after that, the words used by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Celal Adan, thinking his microphone was off, targeting our speaker and our group - which I hesitate to use here - are very severe and disgraceful for the dignity of the Parliament."

HEDEP deputies staged a protest in the Parliament, demanding the resignation of the MHP Deputy Speaker of the Parliament.

Sakık: "It is a scandal"

Speaking to bianet regarding the matter, HEDEP Ağrı Deputy Sırrı Sakık said, "It doesn't mean much that there was an insult directed at me personally. This insult was made in the Parliament, and moreover, by a deputy speaker of a party. That's what matters. It's a scandal, but they are still trying to find excuses. In an age where technology has advanced so much, they don't have much chance to cover it up. That's why they started denying the situation as soon as the audio recordings were leaked. Then, trolls came into play, and Celal Adan retweeted all those tweets, embracing their positions. He wasn't at all hesitant or ashamed. In fact, a female AKP Group Deputy Chairman in the Parliament also came out and defended this insult." (AS/PE)