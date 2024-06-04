TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 4 June 2024 10:00
 ~ Modified On: 4 June 2024 13:09
1 min Read

DEM Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan banned from leaving the country

DEM Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan was banned from boarding a flight at Istanbul Airport to attend the meeting of the Social Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Paris. The MP for the province of Şırnak, whose ban on traveling abroad was lifted in December 2023, was presented a “restriction” decision dated 2020.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
DEM Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan banned from leaving the country

DEM Party Spokesperson and Şırnak MP Ayşegül Doğan was prevented by the police at Istanbul Airport from attending the meeting of the Subcommittee on Public Health and Sustainable Development of the Social Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Paris yesterday.

Airport police informed Doğan 10 minutes before her flight to Paris that she would not be allowed to travel abroad due to a ruling by the Diyarbakır 9th High Criminal Court dated 2020. The “restriction” imposed during her trial in Diyarbakır was lifted in 2023 in accordance with Article 83 of the Constitution on parliamentary immunity due to her election as an MP.

“As a member of parliament,  the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly should explain why I cannot attend the meeting in Paris tomorrow,” Doğan said.

(AEK/DT)

ayşegül doğan DEM Party
Back to Top