DEM Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan banned from leaving the country

DEM Party Spokesperson and Şırnak MP Ayşegül Doğan was prevented by the police at Istanbul Airport from attending the meeting of the Subcommittee on Public Health and Sustainable Development of the Social Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Paris yesterday.

Airport police informed Doğan 10 minutes before her flight to Paris that she would not be allowed to travel abroad due to a ruling by the Diyarbakır 9th High Criminal Court dated 2020. The “restriction” imposed during her trial in Diyarbakır was lifted in 2023 in accordance with Article 83 of the Constitution on parliamentary immunity due to her election as an MP.

“As a member of parliament, the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly should explain why I cannot attend the meeting in Paris tomorrow,” Doğan said.

(AEK/DT)