Court stays ministry's takeover of İstanbul’s Basilica Cistern

An İstanbul administrative court has stayed the eviction process regarding the Basilica Cistern (Yerebatan Sarnıcı), halting the government transfer of the historic site from the opposition-controlled İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The 8th Administrative Law Chamber of the İstanbul Regional Administrative Court unanimously accepted an appeal from the municipality. It stayed the execution of the Fatih District Governor’s Office's eviction order dated May 4 without requiring a bond.

The historic cistern was taken from the municipality on Jun 2 and transferred to the General Directorate of Foundations, which operates under the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Following the transfer, ticket booths were dismantled, and authorities announced the site would remain closed to visitors until the directorate installed its own ticket booths.

With the latest ruling, the case file has been sent back to the local court.

The administrative court stated that enforcing the eviction process could result in damages for the municipality that would be difficult to compensate.

Consequently, the court ruled that the conditions required under Article 27 of the Administrative Jurisdiction Procedure Law No. 2577 were jointly met, stopping the eviction process of the Basilica Cistern through judicial means. (NÖ/VK)