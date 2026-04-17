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DP: Date Published: 17.04.2026 11:18 17 April 2026 11:18
 ~  MO: Modified On: 17.04.2026 11:56 17 April 2026 11:56
Read Read:  2 minute

Court reduces sentences in Iğdır child abuse case

In the process initiated with B.A.'s complaint in 2023, it was revealed that long-term abuse occurred through threats and pressure following the sharing of images.

Zerrin Sargut

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Zerrin Sargut

Zerrin Sargut

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Court reduces sentences in Iğdır child abuse case
Serra Akcan/csgorselarsiv.org

An appeals court court in Iğdır, eastern Turkey, issued its verdict yesterday for six defendants accused of abusing a 14 year old child, applying minimum penalties and further reductions for various reasons.

The court also reduced short term prison sentences for violating housing immunity and deferred the announcement of those verdicts.

The case at Iğdır 2nd Heavy Penal Court began following a criminal complaint filed by B.A. in 2023. B.A. testified during the investigation and trial that systemic abuse occurred over five months through threats and blackmail after the defendant B.Y. shared images of the child with others.

B.A. stated that the defendants exerted pressure by threatening to send these images to the child's family. During a period when the family was away due to a sibling's illness, six individuals allegedly entered the home through coercion to continue the abuse.

Following these statements, B.Y., M.A., O.B., A.B., F.A., and V.G. were arrested. The prosecutor’s office prepared an indictment charging the suspects with "qualified sexual abuse of a child" and "violation of housing immunity."

The trial began after the indictment was accepted. Although the defendants were released during a hearing on Feb 21, 2024, they were re-arrested following appeals. The court initially convicted all defendants of qualified sexual abuse, but the case was moved to the regional court of appeals.

The higher court overturned the initial ruling due to deficiencies regarding the housing immunity charge. In the retrial, the court issued sentences for this crime but applied reductions for short term prison stays and deferred the announcement of the verdicts.

Reductions

The court initially sentenced B.Y. to 16 years for qualified sexual abuse, increasing it to 20 years for successive crimes. However, the sentence was reduced to 10 years after considering legal limits and the impact of the sentence on the defendant's future.

Sentences for defendants M.A. and O.B. were lowered to 16 years and eight months following increases and subsequent reductions. A.B. and F.A. saw their 16 year sentences reduced to 13 years and four months.

V.G. received a 10 year sentence, reduced from an initial 12 years because the act remained at the attempt stage. Most sentences related to housing immunity were also reduced, with the court either deferring the announcement of the verdicts or suspending the sentences.

The court rejected all requests for release and ordered the continued detention of the defendants.

Origin
Istanbul
child abuse
Zerrin Sargut
Zerrin Sargut
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İlk ve orta öğrenimimi Erciş'te tamamladı. Lisans eğitimini ise 2016-2020 yılları arasında Mersin Üniversitesi İletişim Fakültesi Gazetecilik bölümünde yaptı. 2021 yılının Kasım ayında, Mezopotamya Haber...

İlk ve orta öğrenimimi Erciş'te tamamladı. Lisans eğitimini ise 2016-2020 yılları arasında Mersin Üniversitesi İletişim Fakültesi Gazetecilik bölümünde yaptı. 2021 yılının Kasım ayında, Mezopotamya Haber Ajansı'nda gazeteciliğe başladı. Van'da Van65 Haber Gazetesi'nde çalışıyor.

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