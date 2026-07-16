Court orders release of journalist Müslüm Koyun in 'terror' case

An İstanbul court today ordered the release of journalist Müslüm Koyun during the second hearing of his trial on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization." Koyun was arrested in an investigation targeting the Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP).

The journalist and his lawyers were present at the hearing that took place at the İstanbul 22nd Heavy Penal Court.

At the hearing, Koyun stated that he is a socialist and argued that his political activities were being criminalized. He denied all accusations and requested his acquittal. His lawyers also demanded Koyun's release and acquittal.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

The prosecution requested the continuation of the journalist's pretrial detention.

The court decided to merge the case with another file against Koyun and ordered his release, adjourning the trial until Oct 27.

Meanwhile, authorities blocked the area around the İstanbul Courthouse with barricades, restricting entry.

ETHA news agency co-owner Mehmet Acettin detained in house raid

(EMK/VK)