Christians from across world celebrate Feast of the Assumption in İzmir

The Feast of the Assumption, an important religious event for many Christian denominations, was observed today at the House of the Virgin Mary in the Selçuk district of İzmir, western Turkey. The site is believed to be the last home of Mary, the mother of Jesus, making it a sacred place for Christians worldwide.

The Mass, which coincides with the feast day celebrated by many Christian churches on August 15, was conducted by Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, who also serves as the President of the French Bishops' Conference. The Armenian Church celebrates the feast on the nearest Sunday to August 15.

During the ceremony, participants read passages from the Bible, sang hymns, and offered prayers. As is customary, candles were lit, and worshippers recited the "Prayer of Praise to Mary."

Many visitors wrote their wishes on pieces of paper or cloth, which they tied to the designated areas at the site, hoping for divine intervention.

The Mass concluded with the distribution of grapes and simit, a traditional Turkish bread, to those in attendance. The event attracted Christians from various countries, who gathered at this significant pilgrimage site to honor the Virgin Mary on this holy day. (TY/VK)