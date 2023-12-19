CHP's Özel addresses Erdoğan critisizing Minister of Education's statement

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Özgür Özel expressed his reaction to Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin, who stated during budget discussions in the parliament that they made protocols with religious sects and communities.

Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin, during the budget discussions in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) on Sunday (December 17), stated, "As of the year 2023, the Ministry of National Education has a total of 2,709 valid protocols. Among them, the number of protocols with what you call 'religious sects, communities,' and we call 'NGOs,' would add up to about 10. We will continue to make protocols with them because they prevent children from joining terrorist organizations."

Özgür Özel addressed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a social media post, saying:

"Those who made protocols between the state and FETÖ* in the past have not learned any lessons from the sufferings they caused in this country. The Minister of National Education, who declares that they will continue to make protocols with religious sects and communities, is challenging the constitution from the parliamentary podium. Tayyip Erdoğan, if you don't dismiss this Minister, you are the owner of this audacity!"

*Referring to the illegal organization, declared as an armed terrorist organization by the authorities only after the coup attempt in 2016 organized by the supporters of Fettullah Gülen residing in Pennsylvania, US.

(RT/PE)