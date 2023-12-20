TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 20 December 2023 16:55
 ~ Modified On: 20 December 2023 17:17
2 min Read

TÜSİAD: 'There should be no place for religious sects and communities in the education system'

Turkish Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association said in its statement, "It is not possible to say that issues incompatible with modern education are in line with our country's economic and social development goals in the education system."

BIA News Desk
TÜSİAD: 'There should be no place for religious sects and communities in the education system'

The Turkish Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (TÜSİAD) issued a statement today following the remarks of the Minister of National Education, Yusuf Tekin, who stated, 'We will continue to make protocols with religious sects and communities.'

TÜSİAD's statement on education is as follows:

"In the second century of our Republic, we need a contemporary education mobilization for Turkey, which has achieved economic and social development and is a democratic secular state based on the rule of law.

"Adapting the curriculum to 21st-century skills is crucial for providing our youth with the competencies required by the era and for a high-value-added economy. Ensuring that each student receives quality education without leaving anyone behind should be our priority. In our era, we should introduce our younger generations to education based on critical and creative thinking rather than rote learning. In the future, we will need individuals who think freely both in social and business life more than ever. The realization of ambitious goals we set in every dimension of development also requires this.

"Considering our country's need in this direction and the bitter experiences of the recent past, there should be no place for religious sects and communities in the education system. It is not possible to say that issues incompatible with modern education are in line with our country's economic and social development goals. Science-based policies should be implemented in education, which is an area affecting a very broad environment including millions of students, parents, teachers, business, labor, technology, and academia." (AS/PE)

TÜSİAD education Ministry of Education
