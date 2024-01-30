Canada lifts defense industry export restrictions to Turkey

The Canadian government has announced the removal of export restrictions imposed since 2020 on defense industry companies seeking to sell to Turkey.

In a statement to exporting firms on the government's official website, it was indicated that the restrictions are no longer in effect.

The statement reminded that a policy of rejecting applications for the export of certain items related to the defense industry to Turkey was initiated on April 16, 2020, stating, "As of the date of this notification, the potential rejection policy is no longer in effect."

The announcement also included standard expressions found in similar export permits worldwide, emphasizing the requirement for assurances in the case of sales to third countries and making references to human rights law.

What happened?

Canada imposed an arms embargo on Turkey due to its military operation in Syria in 2019. However, following mutual discussions, Canada reversed this decision in June 2020.

Nevertheless, citing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) produced in Turkey by Azerbaijan, engaged in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, Canada reinstated the ban on the sale of certain components to Turkey. As of October 2020, Canada imposed an embargo on defense industry exports to Turkey.

It was reported during the process that Canada would lift the embargo after completing the approval process for Sweden's NATO membership. (HA/VK)